What to watch: Week 3 college football viewing guide, picks against the spread

Every week throughout the season we’ll give you a college football viewing guide by highlighting the five best games of the coming weekend. We will pick those games against the spread and highlight some other matchups that caught our eye from a betting perspective. This week, we’ll pick just four after the Baylor vs. Houston matchup was canceled at the last minute.

Week 3’s collection of games lost some of its luster when several matchups — Army vs. BYU, Virginia vs. Virginia Tech, and two separate Houston games against Memphis and Baylor — were postponed due to COVID-19 cases. But there are quite a few non-conference and ACC games worth your attention before the kickoff of SEC play and Big 12 conference games next weekend.

And not only do we have ACC, Big 12 and SEC conference games to look forward to next Saturday, the return of the Big Ten is also on the horizon. Before we get caught looking too far ahead, let’s take a look at the best of what Week 3 has to offer.

No. 14 UCF at Georgia Tech

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: UCF -7.5 | Total: 60.5

Georgia Tech pulled off one of the more notable upsets of Week 2 with its come-from-behind road win over Florida State. The Yellow Jackets, in Year 2 of their transition out of the triple-option offense under coach Geoff Collins, received a really promising performance from true freshman quarterback Jeff Sims. In the 16-13 win, Sims threw for 277 yards and rushed for 64 yards while the defense shut down the Seminoles after the first quarter.

UCF should present a tougher test for Sims and the Yellow Jackets. The Knights went 10-3 last year after having undefeated regular seasons in 2017 and 2018. UCF is led by sophomore QB Dillon Gabriel, who had a monster freshman season of 3,653 yards and 39 TDs. He has weapons like Tre Nixon, Marlon Williams and Otis Anderson back by his side. A few notable players from the UCF defense decided to opt out, but it’s still a unit with plenty of speed and talent.

No. 23 Appalachian State at Marshall

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: CBS | Line: App State -3.5 | Total: 57

The postponement of the Army vs. BYU game opened up the coveted 3:30 time slot on CBS for Appalachian State and Marshall. It’s a great opportunity for some recognition for these two strong Group of Five programs, both of whom are coming off wins to open their respective seasons.

Marshall turned in a dominant 59-0 win over Eastern Kentucky back on Sept. 5, a win that featured the first start for redshirt freshman QB Grant Wells. Wells went 16-of-23 for 307 yards and four touchdowns. Brenden Knox, the 2019 Conference USA MVP, added 85 yards rushing and a TD of his own in the win.

App State, the two-time reigning Sun Belt champions, will be a bigger challenge. The Mountaineers opened their season with a 35-20 win over Charlotte that featured a rushing onslaught of 308 yards. Both Marcus Williams and Camerun Peoples topped 100 yards in the win while senior QB Zac Thomas threw for 204 yards.

No. 17 Miami at No. 18 Louisville

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: Louisville -2.5 | Total: 64.5

Miami opened up its season with a 31-14 win over UAB. It was D’Eriq King’s debut in a Hurricanes uniform, and he showed what makes him one of the most exciting players in the country. King missed a few throws but showed his dynamic athletic ability, finishing the night with 83 yards rushing, 144 yards passing and two total TDs. King’s effort was part of Miami’s 337 yards rushing in Rhett Lashlee’s first game as Miami OC.

Louisville also played well in its first game of 2020. The Cardinals racked up 487 yards of offense in a 35-21 win over Western Kentucky, including 343 yards and three touchdowns from QB Micale Cunningham. Cunningham is one of the most underrated players in the country and has a chance to put his skills on display in what should be the game of the weekend. We knew UL’s offense was good, but the performance of the defense against WKU was also encouraging. Trying to contain King will be a big test.

