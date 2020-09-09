What to watch: Week 2 college football viewing guide, picks against the spread

Every week throughout the season we’ll give you a college football viewing guide by highlighting the five best games of the coming weekend. We will pick those five games against the spread and highlight some other matchups that caught our eye from a betting perspective.

Things in the college football world will begin to pick up a bit this week.

Over the weekend (and into Monday night) we were treated to nine games involving FBS teams, but no teams from the Power Five conferences had stepped on the field just yet.

That changes this week as teams from the ACC and Big 12 will kick off their seasons, starting with Miami’s home game against UAB on Thursday night. While the Big 12 games are all non-conference affairs, we’ve got four ACC conference games on the menu for Saturday. That includes No. 1 Clemson’s 2020 debut as well as the first sighting of Notre Dame with an ACC logo on its jerseys.

Unprecedented times, indeed.

(Note: All times ET, point spreads/totals from BetMGM)

UAB at Miami

Time: 8 p.m. (Thursday) | TV: ACCN | Line: Miami -14 | Total: 54.5

On Thursday night we’ll be treated to the debut of D’Eriq King as the quarterback at Miami. King was electric at Houston, especially in 2018, and redshirted the 2019 season to give himself the chance for one final go-around in 2020. Instead of sticking it out at UH, he left for Miami and should give the Hurricanes some sorely needed stability and talent at the position, albeit just for a year. Miami finished 2019 on a sour note, losing to Florida International, Duke and Louisiana Tech. Manny Diaz is hoping his second season in charge gets off to a strong start.

UAB is Yahoo Sports’ pick to win Conference USA, so it won’t be an easy opener for the Hurricanes. UAB started its season with a 45-35 victory over Central Arkansas last Thursday. The game wasn’t as close as the final score may indicate as UCA capitalized on a few short fields and scored twice in garbage time. Nonetheless, it was a good dress rehearsal for the Blazers before a trip to Coral Gables. UAB has 18 starters back from its 2019 team that went 9-5, including RB Spencer Brown. Brown rushed for 127 yards and a TD last week.

Sam Cooper: UAB +14, Nick Bromberg: Miami -14

Louisiana at No. 23 Iowa State

Time: Noon | TV: ESPN | Line: Iowa State -11.5 | Total: 57

Saturday’s noon window has a handful of quality games to flip through, including the ACC opener between Syracuse and No. 18 North Carolina, a team that has received a ton of offseason hype. The Arkansas State vs. Kansas State game should also be pretty competitive, but our pick here is a Sun Belt vs. Big 12 matchup: Louisiana vs. No. 23 Iowa State.

Behind Texas’ Sam Ehlinger, Iowa State’s Brock Purdy is the top returning quarterback in the Big 12. Purdy threw for 3,982 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2019 for the Cyclones, who went 7-6. That was a bit of a disappointment for ISU, a program that has seen its expectations heightened under Matt Campbell. Under Campbell, ISU has been a middle-tier Big 12 team. Some think 2020 could be the year the Cyclones could become legitimate conference title contenders. That quest will start against Louisiana, one of the top teams in the Sun Belt. The Ragin’ Cajuns went 11-3 in 2019 while averaging nearly 500 yards per game.

Sam: Louisiana +11.5, Nick: Iowa State -11.5

Duke at No. 10 Notre Dame

Time: 2:30 p.m. | TV: NBC | Line: Notre Dame -19.5 | Total: 54.5

Notre Dame’s debut as a temporary ACC member will come on Saturday in South Bend against Duke. The Irish, in a season without the Big Ten and Pac-12, have to feel like they have a chance to reach the College Football Playoff. Whether they have enough talent remains to be seen. Notre Dame does have a proven commodity in Ian Book back at quarterback for his third year as starter, as well as one of the country’s top offensive lines and a really strong defense. The skill position players, though, are mostly unproven.

Duke, following the departure of QB Daniel Jones to the NFL, struggled offensively in 2019 and finished the season with a 5-7 record. Before that, David Cutcliffe coached the Blue Devils to a winning record in five of the previous six seasons, so it’s hard not to envision somewhat of a bounce-back season in 2020. The addition of Chase Brice should help that cause. Brice was the backup QB behind Trevor Lawrence at Clemson the past two seasons and will finally get his chance to start.

