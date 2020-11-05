What to watch: Week 10 college football viewing guide, picks against the spread

Every week throughout the season we’ll give you a college football viewing guide by highlighting the five best games of the coming weekend. We will pick those five games against the spread and highlight some other matchups that caught our eye from a betting perspective.

The college football season finally feels whole.

Not only did #MACtion make its triumphant return on Wednesday night, the Pac-12 is finally joining the fray this weekend. The Pac-12 will attempt a seven-game season over the next seven weeks and will make its 2020 debut with Arizona State and USC meeting in Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff window. That means the teams are kicking off a 9 a.m. local time.

But the Pac-12 won’t attract most of this weekend’s attention. The two biggest games of the day are No. 8 Florida vs. No. 5 Georgia in a battle for first place in the SEC East and the ACC showdown between No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame.

There are also good games on Thursday night, Friday night and spread throughout all of Saturday.

(Note: All times ET, point spreads/totals from BetMGM)

No. 9 BYU at No. 21 Boise State

Time: 9:45 p.m. (Friday) | TV: FS1 | Line: BYU -2.5 | Total: 59.5

BYU had to completely reconstruct its schedule with so many conferences playing league-only schedules. And when the Mountain West returned, it managed to land matchups with two of its former conference mates: Boise State and San Diego State. So far this year, the Cougars have won most of their games in blowout fashion as junior quarterback Zach Wilson has become a household name. But a trip to Boise to play on the blue turf will be a much tougher task.

The thing about this game is it’s not entirely clear who is available for Boise State. The Broncos, off to a 2-0 start, beat Air Force last week with USC transfer Jack Sears starting at QB. Sears played very well, throwing for 280 yards and three touchdowns, while usual starter Hank Bachmeier was nowhere to be seen. Boise did say that one player didn’t make the trip to Air Force due to COVID-19 protocols, but did not specify if it was Bachmeier. Either way, Sears has the talent to keep up with Wilson if this one turns into a shootout.

Sam Cooper: BYU -2.5, Nick Bromberg: Boise State +2.5

No. 23 Michigan at No. 13 Indiana

Time: Noon | TV: FS1 | Line: Michigan -2.5 | Total: 54.5

Michigan opened its season by blowing out Minnesota on the road, only to lose at home to rival Michigan State the next week. The Wolverines were three-TD favorites against MSU, but ended up losing to a team that turned it over seven times in a loss to Rutgers. Ugly. Where does Michigan turn? The Wolverines struggled running the ball vs. MSU, putting a ton of pressure on first-year starting QB Joe Milton, who threw 51 passes. On top of that, the secondary was continually shredded on deep balls by Rocky Lombardi. To beat Indiana, Michigan has a lot to clean up.

Thanks to its 2-0 start, Indiana is ranked No. 13 in the country. It’s the program’s highest ranking since 1987. The high ranking is mostly due to the season-opening win over Penn State that came down to a dramatic and controversial two-point conversion scored by quarterback Michael Penix. IU followed up that victory by going on the road and defeating Rutgers 37-21. Like it was against PSU, the offense was a little sluggish. However, the Hoosiers scored on three straight second-half drives. Perhaps that success will carry over to the Michigan game.

Sam: Michigan -2.5, Nick: Michigan -2.5

Arizona State at No. 20 USC

Time: Noon | TV: FOX | Line: USC -10.5 | Total: 58.5

College football fans are accustomed to watching #Pac12AfterDark, but this week we’re being treated to Pac-12 With Breakfast. We are projecting these teams as the top contenders to win the Pac-12 South, so it’s a treat to see them face off in Week 1 of the conference slate.

USC brings back a high-powered offense led by sophomore QB Kedon Slovis, who threw for 3,502 yards and 30 TDs in 2019 as a true freshman. The defense also has the chance to be much-improved as eight starters are back to play for new coordinator Todd Orlando. The Trojans are just 13-12 combined over the past two seasons, but have the talent to win the Pac-12 in 2020.

If Slovis isn’t the Pac-12’s best quarterback, it’s Arizona State’s Jayden Daniels. Also a sophomore, Daniels got better and better as the 2019 season progressed. Offensive weapons like Brandon Aiyuk and Eno Benjamin have moved on to the NFL, but Daniels is talented enough to elevate some of the inexperienced players around him. Not to mention, ASU should have one of the conference’s better defenses.

Story continues