What to learn from player projections & what's so hard about projecting SF, JAX and more

The season from hell continues for the Indianapolis Colts and it's only August 4th. With news that Pro Bowl guard Quentin Nelson is also going in for foot surgery, sharing the same 5-12 week return estimate as QB Carson Wentz, Matt Harmon is joined by JJ Zachariason to discuss the latest on the ill-fated Colts and more.

In other training camp news that may be more humorous to fans outside of New York, the Giants had a camp brawl that reportedly ended with QB Daniel Jones at the bottom of a pile and coach Joe Judge going nuclear on his team. Matt & JJ talk about what to expect out of the G-Men this year and how much improvement we can really see out of these offensive pieces. (8:25)

For the rest of the show, the guys talk about how fantasy projections work and how fantasy managers should consume them as a helpful resource rather than end-all be-all predictions. They discuss two of the hardest teams they've had to project this year, the Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers, as well as players they are high and low on versus their expectations, including David Montgomery, Javonte Williams, Adam Thielen and more. (14:35)

