What to expect from 2021’s best waiver wire pickups

Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski
·1 min read
In this article:
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski talk about the best waiver wire additions from last year (Derek Carr, Rashaad Penny, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Dawson Knox, etc.) and lay out their opinions on each guy heading into the 2022 draft season, but along the way they also talk about the only Coach of the Year winner with a losing record and picking up change off the ground.

Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy

Follow Andy @AndyBehrens

Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

