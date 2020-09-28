What to care/not care about from Week 3: Saints defense isn’t good enough to win with a declining Drew Brees

So much happens on any given Sunday in the NFL. It’s hard to keep track of it all. More importantly, it’s quite a lot to decide what we should value as signal and what we should just ignore as noise.

In this space, I’ll go through all that we learned this week and give you the five things I care about coming out of Week 3, along with five things I can’t muster up the emotional energy to care for. Good news for you: We’re going to do this exercise in emotional turmoil every Sunday of the regular season.

5 Things I care about

The Saints defense isn't playing well enough to carry a compromised Drew Brees

The New Orleans Saints were a favorite of many in NFL media to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. You could find them pushing for the top spot of plenty of power rankings heading into Week 1.

It became clear to anyone watching the first two weeks with a critical eye that their future Hall of Fame quarterback, Drew Brees, was not up to the task of being the central figure in that effort. The play calling has made it clear the team is aware. Sean Payton had the team running the ball on early downs at the fourth-highest rate heading into Week 3. Big plays could only be the product of screens with YAC or attempted gimmicks. Brees clung to the league’s basement when it came to average air yards per attempt. It was all obvious.

View photos Could we be seeing the end of the Drew Brees era in New Orleans? (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) More

That being said, if the rest of the roster was up to the task, the Saints could carry what’s left of this all-time great to the postseason. The football hive mind believed they had that type of team.

The last two weeks, however, have revealed New Orleans has serious reason to worry the roster is, in fact, not at all in that position.

Alvin Kamara has done his job. He snared 13 passes in Sunday night’s loss, bringing his season total to 31. Kamara has already logged six end zone trips. With Michael Thomas on the shelf, he has quite literally been the Saints offense. When the duo is together, Brees has two of the NFL’s best players at running back and receiver to cover his flaws. That’s more than enough.

It’s the defense that’s the problem. A familiar refrain from the Brees/Payton years but one that was thought to be part of the past given the talent New Orleans has assembled. Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins are an enviable cornerback duo while Cam Jordan and Demario Davis are staples in the front seven. It’s been just about everything else that isn’t picking up the slack.

Middle-of-the-field coverage has been a huge hole for the Saints. Darren Waller took the team to the woodshed last week, victimizing slot corner P.J. Williams and safety Malcolm Jenkins the most. In Week 3, New Orleans let the tight end crew of Robert Tonyan, Jace Sternberger and Marcedes Lewis total over 100 yards and score two touchdowns. It looks like an area where New Orleans could get pushed around all season. With that as a major weakness, the Saints can’t afford slip-ups from their best defensive players, none of whom are having an elite start to the season.

This is not the first or last time you’ll get this comparison but we’ve seen a severely compromised — albeit elite — Hall of Fame quarterback win a Super Bowl in his final year when Peyton Manning did it in 2015. No matter what you think of Brees at this moment, there’s a universe where he could have that type of sendoff. The problem is, while Kamara is clearly keeping up his end of the bargain, the Saints defense doesn’t appear to have accessed that particular plane of reality.

The talent is there to shift the continuum at any moment in the season. But for now, in this current version of reality, the supposed NFC powerhouse is staring at a 1-2 start and should be asking just about every question in the book.

Story continues