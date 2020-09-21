What to care/not care about from Week 2: Russell Wilson writes another chapter in a special season

So much happens on any given Sunday in the NFL. It’s hard to keep track of it all. More importantly, it’s quite a lot to decide what we should value as signal and what we should just ignore as noise.

In this space, I’ll go through all that we learned this week and give you the five things I care about coming out of Week 2, along with five things I can’t muster up the emotional energy to care for. Good news for you: We’re going to do this exercise in emotional turmoil every Sunday of the regular season.

5 Things I care about

Russell Wilson continues to cook

One of the biggest pressing questions heading into Week 2 was whether Seattle would continue to be the aerial team they were in Week 1 or revert to their conservative roots. We got an answer.

Seattle called 42 pass plays on early downs (1st and 2nd) to just 21 runs. They continued to let Russell Wilson run the show and it was easy to see why. Wilson threw heaters all night against one of the NFL’s premier secondaries, making use of his entire receiving corps. Notably, Wilson showed faith in DK Metcalf despite the second-year receiver drawing coverage from the reigning Defensive Player of the Year:

DK Metcalf was consistently shadowed by Stephon Gilmore throughout the night, lining up against Gilmore on 26 of 30 routes (87%).



Metcalf had success as a receiver when Gilmore was the nearest defender: 3 rec, 85 yards, TD on 5 targets (+10.6% CROE).#NEvsSEA | #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/9XMzn18w0b — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 21, 2020

Week 1 saw Wilson complete a litany of throws with his receivers winning on their routes. According to Next Gen Stats, he didn’t throw a single pass into a tight window (less than a yard of separation) against Atlanta. Against New England, Wilson reminded us why his arm talent brings a layer of spoils few in the league can match. Again per Next Gen Stats, Wilson’s expected completion percentage on Sunday night was 60.8 percent based on a number of factors like depth of throw, receiver separation, and pass-rush location. Wilson way outkicked that with a 75 percent rate. His competition percentage over expectation is the highest among passers to finish the game in Week 2.

The Seahawks appear fully committed to this transformation. Sure, we can keep waiting for the rug to be ripped out from under us. It may well happen, but absolutely nothing we’ve seen through eight quarters of 2020 Seattle football has given us a bit of indication it’s coming.

All signs point to a special season coming from Russell Wilson, one filled with MVP votes, the padding of a Hall of Fame resume, fantasy football championships, and many, many devastated secondaries along the way.

These are just the opening chapters.

Justin Herbert plays functional football

No one, not even Justin Herbert expected the rookie to make his starting debut in Week 2. However, with Tyrod Taylor dealing with a chest injury in the pre-game, Herbert got the nod.

By any account, he exceeded expectations. Herbert kept the Chargers competitive and the offense moving against a dangerous Chiefs pass defense. Herbert did make one hideous mistake as he rifled a ball deep down the field for an interception on third down when a few simple yards worth of a run could have secured the first. That was the exception, not the norm.

Overall, Herbert made great use of some of the Chargers’ premier offensive players. Austin Ekeler popped up with 4-55 after putting up a bagel in the receiving game with Taylor under center. Complementary rookie back Joshua Kelly also made noise as a dual-threat. Keenan Allen (7-96) and Hunter Henry (6-83) also enjoyed strong outings.

As much as we all like Tyrod Taylor and the value he clearly brings as a leader in the locker room, this was more of what we expect the Chargers offensive box score to look like at the end of a game.

Head coach Anthony Lynn might be the biggest Taylor fan in the NFL universe. He said after the game that as long as Taylor is 100 percent healthy, he will be the starter.

We’ll see.

It would seem hard to turn back to the veteran after a dud in Week 1 when the future of your franchise just turned in an (on-balance) strong debut.

Aaron Rodgers does it again

The Aaron Rodgers angry revenge tour continues. After dropping a hammer on the Vikings in Week 1, he showed no mercy against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Story continues