What the numbers say about Nathaniel Hackett's decision to attempt a 64-yard field goal vs. letting Russ cook

In March, the Denver Broncos traded two first-round picks, two second-round picks and three other players to acquire Russell Wilson. Then they reaffirmed their commitment to Wilson earlier this month with a five-year, $245 million contract extension.

Those are massive investments to make in a quarterback only to take the ball out of his hands with a game on the line.

Rather than allowing Wilson to try to convert 4th-and-5 on Monday night in Seattle, new Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett called upon strong-legged kicker Brandon McManus to attempt to win the game with a 64-yard field goal. McManus’ kick drifted wide left, dooming the Broncos to a 17-16 season-opening loss, ruining Wilson’s bid for bragging rights against his former team and exposing Hackett to a torrent of criticism over his curious late-game decisions.

In 2021, NFL offenses went for it 47 times on 4th-and-5 and converted 23 of those attempts into first downs — a near 50 percent success rate. By contrast, only two NFL kickers have ever made field goals of 64 or more yards in a game, Matt Prater in Denver’s thin air in 2013 and Justin Tucker inside a domed stadium in Detroit last October.

Aaron Schatz, a pioneer in NFL advanced stats and the creator of Football Outsiders, described Hackett electing to kick a field goal as “a flabbergasting decision.” Schatz’s win probability model suggests that with 20 seconds to go the Broncos had a 36.1 percent chance of victory by going for it on 4th-and-5 compared to only 7.4 percent by attempting the field goal.

“If the field goal had been from 58 or 59 yards, our model has it as more of a coin flip decision,” Schatz told Yahoo Sports. “But that difference of 6 or 7 yards is a big difference. They get really hard after 60. There's a reason why there have only been two field goals ever from 64 yards or longer.”

Michael Lopez, a senior director of football data and analytics with the NFL, considers Hackett’s decision to attempt a field goal more justifiable than Schatz does. The main reason is that Lopez gives McManus a far better chance to make a 64 yarder.

While NFL kickers are just 2-for-41 all-time from 64 yards or further, many of those attempts are products of a bygone era. Today’s kickers are more powerful and more accurate. Not only are they better athletes, they often specialize in kicking as early as middle school and benefit from the increased access to kicking coaches, private lessons and instructional camps.

Denver Broncos place kicker Brandon McManus (8) attempts a field goal as Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods (99) attempts the block during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Seattle. The kick went wide and the Seahawks won 17-16. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

In NFL history, there have been 20 field goals made from 61 yards or beyond. Sixteen have come in the past decade. Ten since 2017.

McManus has only made one field goal from beyond 60 yards in eight NFL seasons, but the fact that he has attempted kicks as long as 70 yards speaks volumes to Lopez.

“His coaches clearly trust him to make those kicks,” Lopez told Yahoo Sports. “That gives me more info about what he does in practice and how far they think he can kick it.

In his postgame news conference on Monday night, Hackett told reporters that by advancing to the Seattle 46-yard line, the Broncos were in a “weird spot” on the edge of McManus’ field goal range. He noted that the offense had been sputtering and that he had confidence in McManus.

“We just made the decision we wanted to take our shot there,” Hackett said.

McManus tweeted Monday night that the 46-yard line was his “line to get to.”

“They got it there,” he wrote. “Need to make the kick.”

There are a wide range of opinions about Hackett’s decision to attempt the 64-yard field goal, but there can be little debate about his dismal clock management preceding that play. After Javonte Williams caught a 9-yard pass to set up the fateful 4th-and-5 from the Seattle 46-yard line, Hackett elected to allow 40-plus seconds to elapse before calling Denver’s first of three timeouts with 20 seconds left in regulation.

While Hackett’s decision would’ve left Seattle with minimal time to respond had McManus made the go-ahead field goal, it also left Denver with no outs. With all three timeouts remaining and just over 1 minute on the game clock, the Broncos could’ve quickly run a fourth-down play. If it succeeded, then there was time to set up a chip shot field goal for McManus. If it failed, then the defense still had a chance to get a quick stop and give Wilson one more possession.

“An epic failure of situational coaching & game management,” tweeted Warren Sharp of SharpFootballAnalysis.com.

As bewildering as Hackett’s late-game decisions were, it’s fair to say that they’re not the only reason the Broncos suffered an upset loss. Denver could have been ahead by two scores in the closing minute had it converted its previous red zone opportunities.

One promising second-half drive ended with Melvin Gordon fumbling at the goal line on 4th-and-1. Another ended with Williams coughing up the football inside the 5-yard line. A third produced only a field goal even though the Broncos at one point had first-and-goal from the Seattle 3-yard line.

Still, in spite of those failures, the Broncos had the ball in Wilson’s hands late in the fourth quarter with a chance to win the game — historically a pretty good place to be.

In his decorated NFL career, Wilson has engineered 32 game-winning drives and 24 fourth-quarter comebacks. On Monday night, in his return to Seattle, his new coach chose to take the ball out of his hands rather than let him try to add to those tallies.