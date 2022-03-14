What the NCAA tournament selection committee got right and wrong

The NCAA tournament selection committee unveiled its bracket Sunday evening. Below is a look at what it got right and what it got wrong:

What the committee got right: The No. 1 seeds

The Selection Sunday drama wasn’t at the top seed line this year. The committee astutely recognized that Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas and Baylor separated themselves from the rest of college basketball’s top teams.

Gonzaga (26-3) sewed up the No. 1 overall seed when it avenged a prior loss to Saint Mary’s to win the WCC tournament. Arizona (31-3) left no doubt that it was also No. 1 seed worthy even before it added the Pac-12 tournament title to its regular season crown. Kansas (28-6) solidified its No. 1 seed by winning the Big 12 tournament, while Baylor crashed out early but benefited from some chaos in the SEC tournament.

Had Auburn or Kentucky even made the SEC title game, they might have amassed enough quality wins to knock Baylor to the No. 2 line. The Tigers fell in the SEC quarterfinals and the Wildcats exited a day later, allowing the Bears to ride an impressive 18-6 record against the top two quadrants to their second straight No. 1 seed.

What the committee got wrong: Duke over Tennessee as a No. 2 seed

The committee did nothing to dissuade the conspiracy theorists who argue that Mike Krzyzewski receives preferential treatment. Duke landed an undeserved No. 2 seed in Krzyzewski’s final NCAA tournament before retirement.

While Duke toppled Gonzaga and Kentucky in non-conference play this season, the rest of its resume was uninspiring. A thoroughly mediocre ACC provided few opportunities for marquee wins and the freshman-laden Blue Devils didn’t take advantage of enough of them to deserve anything more than a No. 3 seed.

In Krzyzewski’s final home game, Duke crumbled down the stretch against rival North Carolina. It was a similar story in the ACC title game a week later as Virginia Tech pulled away to secure an NCAA tournament bid.

Duke (28-6, 16-4, NET: 11, KenPom: 9)

Q1 record: 6-2

Q2 record: 6-3

Q3 or Q4 losses: 1 (Virginia)

Best wins: Gonzaga, Kentucky, at North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest (2)

Losses: at Ohio State, Miami, at Florida State, Virginia, North Carolina, Virginia Tech

The team who deserved Duke’s No. 2 seed was Tennessee, which amassed more Quadrant 1 wins than any other team besides Kansas after winning the SEC tournament. The Vols had five more Quadrant 1 wins than Duke, four fewer losses outside Quadrant 1 and slightly better rankings in most of the relevant metrics.

Tennessee (26-7, 14-4, NET: 8, KenPom: 7)

Q1 record: 11-7

Q2 record: 5-0

Q3 or Q4 losses: 0

Best wins: Arizona, Kentucky (2), Auburn, LSU, Arkansas

Losses: at Kentucky, Villanova, Texas Tech, at Texas, at LSU, at Arkansas, at Alabama

The one silver lining for Tennessee was that its draw as a No. 3 seed might be preferable to Duke’s as a No. 2. The Vols open against 14th-seeded Longwood and could face either sixth-seeded Colorado State or 11th-seeded Michigan in the round of 32. On the other hand, Duke could get a fight from battle-tested seventh-seeded Michigan State if they face one-another in the second round.

Mar 13, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) celebrates after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

What the committee got right: Rutgers to the First Four

The First Four is the ideal destination for this year’s bubble team with the most bizarre résumé. Rutgers (18-13) boasted as many Quadrant 1 victories as No. 1 seed Arizona, but the Scarlet Knights also had a collection of hideous early season losses weighing down their profile like an anchor.

Way back in November, Rutgers dropped three straight to DePaul, Lafayette and UMass, each of whom are outside the NET’s top 100. The Lafayette loss was especially damaging since it came at home against a 20-loss team that is ranked 300 or below in most major metrics.

Throw in a Quadrant 3 home loss to Maryland, and it’s easy to see why Rutgers is a woeful 77th in the NET rankings and 53rd or worse in every metric that appears on the team sheets that the selection committee receives. And yet the Scarlet Knights were worthy of one of the last at-large bids thanks to victories over every other Big Ten NCAA tournament team — Purdue, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Michigan State, Indiana and Michigan.

Rutgers’ First Four opponent will be a Notre Dame team that also had an unusual profile. The Irish beat Kentucky in non-league play and went 15-5 in the ACC yet they somehow entered Selection Sunday with only four victories all season in the top two quadrants, the fewest of any bubble team.

What the committee got wrong: Snubbing Texas A&M

Left for dead after a midseason eight-game losing streak, Texas A&M surged back into at-large contention by winning eight of its final 10 games. The Aggies dispatched of Florida, Auburn and Arkansas during a memorable SEC tournament run before running out of gas against Tennessee in Sunday’s title game.

Most mock brackets had Texas A&M in the field despite Sunday’s loss. Most mock brackets were wrong. The Aggies were the committee’s third team left out, behind Dayton and SMU.

While the committee has always said it would consider a team’s full body of work and not just how it finishes, that alone should not necessarily have disqualified Texas A&M. The Aggies’ season-long resume compares favorably with First Four-bound Indiana and Notre Dame.

Texas A&M (23-12, 9-9, NET: 42, KenPom: 42)

Q1 record: 4-10

Q2 record: 5-0

Q3, Q4 losses: 2 (South Carolina, Mizzou)

Marquee wins: Auburn, at Alabama, Arkansas (2), Notre Dame

Indiana (20-12, 9-11, NET: 38, KenPom: 40)

Q1 record: 4-7

Q2 record: 4-4

Q3, Q4 losses: 1 (Rutgers)

Marquee wins: Purdue, Illinois, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame

Notre Dame (22-10, 15-5, NET: 52, KenPom: 54)

Q1 record: 2-7

Q2 record: 2-2

Q3, Q4 losses: 1 (Boston College)

Marquee wins: Kentucky, North Carolina, at Miami

Texas A&M even already has a head-to-head win over Notre Dame earlier this season. Had the Aggies gotten the opportunity to meet the Irish a second time in Dayton this week, there’s a good chance they’d have left with another win.