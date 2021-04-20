What team win projections can tell us about the 17-game 2021 season
Casinos around the country have released their win projections for the seventeen-game 2021 NFL season. Scott Pianowski welcomes Sammy Reid of RotoGrinders onto the podcast to look through the odds and try to find some value, but not before tipping their hats and saying happy trails to Alex Smith and Jordan Reed, who both announced their retirements this week.
Looking at the win over/unders provided by BetMGM, do the guys find value in Vegas setting the bar for the reigning NFC East champion Washington Football Team at 8 wins? What do they make of the gridlocked top of the AFC North with the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers all vying for supremacy in one of the league's toughest divisions. The Houston Texans currently have their total set at 4.5 wins; is that an optimistic outlook for one of the league's most disappointing franchises?
