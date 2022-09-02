What Russell Wilson's extension means for future QB deals & NFC North, NFC South, AFC South previews

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

On Thursday, Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson signed a massive 5-year extension with the club to stay with the team through 2028 — all before he took his first snap. Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab discuss what the $245 million contract means for Denver, his former team the Seattle Seahawks & the class of young QBs about to sign new extensions of their own: Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow & Justin Herbert.

Later in the podcast, Charles talks about the disappointing run of Las Vegas Raiders first round picks, culminating in the squad cutting OL Alex Leatherwood earlier this week. For the rest of the show, the guys preview the twelve teams of the NFC North, NFC South & AFC South.

1:10 Russell Wilson extension in Denver & the state of elite QB contracts

20:45 Alex Leatherwood & Raiders' history with 1st round draft picks

26:50 NFC North – Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings

42:00 NFC South – Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers

51:40 AFC South – Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson signed a five-year extension to stay with in Mile High through the 2028 season. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

