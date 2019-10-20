What injury? Todd Gurley overcomes quad issue to make excellent touchdown catch

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley isn’t fully healthy in Week 7, but he’s not showing it on the field. Gurley bounced back from a quad injury to make an incredible touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The play occurred with a little over 11 minutes in the second half. With the Rams on the 13-yard line, Jared Goff lofted a pass into the end zone for Gurley. The 25-year-old Gurley was a step ahead of Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley Jr., but it wasn’t going to be an easy catch. Gurley reached both arms forward, and hauled the ball in with just his fingertips. He then had the awareness to make sure both feet were in bounds for the score. The touchdown put the Rams up 10-3.

While Gurley making fantastic plays should be expected by now, he came into the contest with a few things going against him. Gurley dealt with a quad injury during the week, and was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday. He was able to participate in full practice Friday, but there was still some concern about his workload.

On top of that, the Rams haven’t been utilizing Gurley as a receiver much this season. After averaging over 40 receiving yards per game last year, Gurley is averaging under 20 yards receiving per game in 2019, according to Rams Wire.

Sunday’s catch showed why the Rams need to get Gurley more involved in the passing game going forward. Gurley doesn’t need to ram into the line 20 times per game when he can make catches like that.

