What happened at the NFL owners meetings? New OT rules, diversity efforts, Baker & Jimmy G updates and more

Charles Robinson and Shalise Manza Young
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Deshaun Watson
    Deshaun Watson
At the annual NFL league meeting in Florida, a bevy of interesting developments occurred as the sports coaches, executives and owners descended on Palm Beach.

What went down? Charles Robinson spent all weekend in Florida to find out. He's joined by Shalise Manza Young to discuss the numerous league issues that were dealt with during the proceedings, including new overtime rules, the NFL's mandated diversity efforts & some behind-the-scenes grumbling about Deshaun Watson's new contract.

Charles & Shalise also talk about where the Baker Mayfield & Jimmy Garoppolo situations stand inside the Cleveland and San Francisco franchises, the 2024 draft heading to Detroit & the Buffalo Bills securing $850 million of taxpayer funds for their new stadium.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell faced a number of league issues this weekend at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
