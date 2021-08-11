What does the Josh Allen extension mean for Baker Mayfield and the Browns? Plus dispatches from Eagles, Jets & Panthers camps

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

You know football is around the corner when the dulcet tones of Liev Schreiber and Hard Knocks grace our television screens once again. Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Jay Busbee for a conversation about a number of league topics, the first and foremost being Jerry Jones' sodium intake, Dak Prescott's ire at his early-camp shoulder strain, Austin Powers references and the rest of the action from episode one of this season's Hard Knocks. (5:45)

Next, Charles & Jay talk about the latest on Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson, and why the team isn't looking to trade him presently as they've only received low-ball offers from the rest of the league (13:00).

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen inked a 6-year extension with the team, paying him roughly $43 million per year. Charles breaks down what this means for the two other major QBs in the 2018 draft class, Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson, and why the Browns have a lot to think about before signing the former first overall pick to a similarly lofty deal (21:00).

In the second half of the podcast, Charles talks about his major takeaways after spending time in training camp with the Cleveland Browns (32:30), New York Jets (40:15), Philadelphia Eagles (49:15) and Carolina Panthers (55:20).

Finally, the guys close out the show discussing Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame acceptance speech and why The Sheriff could be on the shortlist to replace Roger Goodell as league commissioner in the late 2020s (1:06:30).

