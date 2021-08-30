What did Shohei Ohtani do this week? Become the first Japanese-born player to go 40-20

A unicorn is usually defined as "a mythical animal generally depicted with the body and head of a horse with long flowing mane and tail and a single often spiraled horn in the middle of the forehead."

Or, they could've just gone with "A unicorn is Shohei Ohtani."

In this space, we're going to discuss (and try to analyze) what mind-boggling efforts and accomplishments the Los Angeles Angels' two-way star puts together on a week-to-week basis — because it's the right thing to do.

Yes, we must highlight the greatness that is unfolding before our eyes. The world doesn't deserve Shohei Ohtani, but he somehow exists — and we should be talking about him as much as possible.

What did Shohei Ohtani do on Wednesday? Have his worst start in a month — and it still wasn't bad

Let the record show that Ohtani's glow is so amazing, so effervescent, that it even helped the Baltimore Orioles break their losing streak.

(Lol.)

All jokes aside, Ohtani took the mound against Baltimore on Wednesday and instantly got into trouble, allowing two home runs in his first inning of work. He would eventually allow two more runs, but he also struck out four, and when his day on the mound was done, the Angels were winning, 6-4.

Unfortunately, the Angels pen would then serve up six runs to the Orioles en route to a 10-6 defeat.

This start was the first blemish in a string of consecutive lights-out performances on the mound for the unicorn, showing that he indeed might be human after all.

What did Shohei Ohtani do on Thursday? Hit his 41st home run in the first at-bat of the game

One day after a less-than-ideal start on the mound, Ohtani took his usual leadoff spot against the Orioles on Thursday, and, in his very first at-bat, he erased a pitch for his 41st bomb of the season.

That would ultimately be the only run the Angels would put on the board; without, they would've lost, 13-0.

Matinee Shotime.



That's 41 homers on the year for Ohtani. pic.twitter.com/Jf5X5z2Lrj — MLB (@MLB) August 26, 2021

Story continues

This is the kind of stuff that makes you wonder why they don't just call the MVP race in Ohtani's favor already. *shrugs*

What did Shohei Ohtani do on Saturday? Become the first Japanese-born player with a 40-20 season

This became inevitable (health permitting) a few weeks back, but it must still be acknowledged. Ohtani became the first hitter born in Japan to hit 40+ home runs and steal 20+ bases in MLB history.

He's also just the fifth foreign-born player to achieve the feat. Here's the moment when he stole his 20th base on Saturday (he looked like he jogged, which I imagine is what the Flash looks like when we see the red blur):

Shohei Ohtani is the first player in @Angels history to hit 40+ HR and steal 20+ bases 👏 pic.twitter.com/3MVzX3f1Cp — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 29, 2021

UPDATED SHOHEI OHTANI AL MVP ODDS: -3000 via BetMGM

JUST GIVE IT TO HIM ALREADY!