  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

What did Shohei Ohtani do this time? Your weekly check-in with the unicorn of MLB

Mo Castillo
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A unicorn is usually defined as "a mythical animal generally depicted with the body and head of a horse with long flowing mane and tail and a single often spiraled horn in the middle of the forehead."

Or, they could've just gone with "A unicorn is Shohei Ohtani."

In this space, we're going to discuss (and try to analyze) what mind-boggling efforts and accomplishments the Los Angeles Angels' two-way star puts together on a week-to-week basis — because it's the right thing to do.

Yes, we must highlight the greatness that is unfolding before our eyes. The world doesn't deserve Shohei Ohtani, but he somehow exists — and we should be talking about him as much as possible.

What did Shohei Ohtani do this time? Shut down the potent Astros offense

Ohtani has had quite the successful start to the season on the pitching side of things, delivering a 2.10 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings.

His best start of the season came against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. 

Ohtani pitched seven innings of four-hit, one-run, one-walk, 10-strikeout ball. Recall, Ohtani has been effectively wild this season — his WHIP stands at 1.21, and this is an Astros team that doesn't strike out (they're 29th in MLB in that regard) and is second in runs scored and first in batting average — and Ohtani dominated them.

Oh, and Ohtani also had a hit in the game, if you're into that sort of thing.

The Angels followed up Ohtani's excellent start by batting him leadoff on Wednesday against the Astros. Note the historical nature of this:

What did Shohei Ohtani do this time? Play the outfield lol

I don't know how you can witness this and not laugh. It's literally sh** like this that makes Ohtani not seem real.

After seven innings, after throwing 88 pitches, after three at-bats, Ohtani — with Joe Maddon wanting to get him another chance at the plate — played an inning in right field.

It seems simplistic, I know. We see players playing out of position all the time in baseball, especially when there's a blowout going on. But this game was tied when Ohtani took to the outfield.

The Angels lost, their ragged bullpen getting hammered at the worst time, but it was a game that showcased Shohei for the cheat code he is as few others have.

What did Shohei Ohtani do this time? Somehow casually send this pitch over the Green Monster

It is not easy to hit a home run in left field at Fenway Park, mainly because of the legendary wall that stands there known affectionately as the Green Monster.

So, of course, on a Friday evening game, MLB's resident unicorn did this:

Like, look where that pitch was located, look at Ohtani's swing, and look where the pitch landed. C'mon!

Ohtani is now tied for third (or second, considering there's a tie for first place too) in MLB with 11 home runs.

What did Shohei Ohtani do this time? Get traded for by Kevin Durant in MLB The Show

Kevin Durant is similar to Shohei Ohtani in that he does things that aren't supposed to be possible. A near-seven-foot-tall human shouldn't be able to move and score the way Durant does on the hardwood, yet here we are.

From one unicorn to another, real recognize real:

UPDATED SHOHEI OHTANI AL MVP ODDS: +625 via BetMGM

Yes, Mike Trout seems like a shoo-in to win AL MVP every season, but Ohtani will be hard to ignore in that conversation if he stays healthy and keeps this kind of two-way play up — especially at +625 odds (but the odds will begin to shrink, so better get in now).

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Reds' Nick Castellanos lets fan explain post-home run fist bump and it involves Rob Manfred

    Castellanos look into the camera as the fan tells the kicker is pure perfection.

  • Nola drives in six runs, Padres embarrass Cardinals 13-3

    Austin Nola homered, doubled and drove in a career-high six runs, and Tommy Pham and rookie Kim Ha-seong also connected off Adam Wainwright to lead the San Diego Padres to a 13-3 laugher against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night. The Padres beat the Cardinals for the second straight night in their first matchup since San Diego eliminated St. Louis from the playoffs last season.

  • Report: Dodgers, Albert Pujols in agreement on major-league contract

    Pujols' new home isn't far from his old one.

  • Bradley Beal vs. Steph Curry race for scoring title winds down

    As the season winds downs, Bradley Beal returns for the final game of the season with the NBA scoring title on his mind.

  • Robbie Grossman is waking up for Detroit Tigers. Here's why AJ Hinch isn't surprised

    When the Tigers signed Robbie Grossman this winter, manager AJ Hinch asked him to become a leader in the lineup and in the clubhouse.

  • Dodgers acquire Yoshitomo Tsutsugo from Tampa Bay

    The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired infielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo from the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday for a player to be named or cash. Tsutsugo also had no home runs and 27 strikeouts in 87 plate appearances. Tsutsugo can also play the outfield for the Dodgers, who also reportedly agreed to terms with Albert Pujols on Saturday.

  • Watch: Golfer in Canada makes eagle for 59, celebrates by jumping in pond

    The eagle putt for 59 was good. The celebration was even better.

  • I lost 35 pounds during the pandemic after a health scare that had nothing to do with COVID. Here's how I did it while also building Insider's new DC bureau.

    The story of how my health took such a dramatic turn for the better amid the coronavirus lockdown dovetails with another healthy change in my life.

  • Statistically speaking, Albert Pujols could do a number of things to help Dodgers

    When diving deep into statistical analytics, Albert Pujols should have been having more success with the Angels. Will the Dodgers have more luck with him?

  • Fear grows Biden is doing too much, too fast

    President Biden looks at his notes as he speaks on his American Jobs Plan in Lake Charles, La., on May 6. Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters Some Democrats and economists have begun to worry that President Biden, intent on FDR-like transformation of a wounded America, is doing too much, too fast.Why it matters: Some economists fear that all this spending will crank up inflation, and put Biden’s economic legacy at risk.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeYou see this in complaints by employers— along with some early data, and loads of anecdotal evidence —that people aren't taking jobs because of the boost to unemployment payments.You see this in the news that budget deficits in states weren't nearly as bad as expected. "Let the good times roll!" says an L.A. Times headline this weekend. "Gusher of stimulus funds a gift for governors like Gavin Newsom." Yet Biden still wants to spend more. Larry Summers — who was Treasury Secretary under President Bill Clinton, and started warning about inflation in February — told Axios he's more concerned than he was several months ago."Data are pointing more towards higher inflation than I expected, and sooner."The other side: The White House contends that more Americans will join the labor force when the country is fully vaccinated and everyone feels safe going back to work.The White House also is banking on schools reopening in the fall, allowing working parents to look for jobs instead of looking after their kids, Zooming away in virtual class.As for inflation, White House officials insist that it'll be temporary. They don’t buy the view that enhanced unemployment insurance is encouraging workers to stay at home. But they hint that higher wages might be needed to convince some Americans to look for work.Some Democrats have begun arguing behind the scenes that Biden needs to show Americans credible evidence that tax increases will be timed with the spending."If the spending is coming up front, and the taxes are coming down the road, then on net, that's going to add fuel to the fire," Summers said.But Summers mostly blames the Fed for rising prices: "I think it is bizarre to be buying $40 billion a month of mortgage securities, when the housing market is on fire."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Cycling-Bernal destroys his rivals to take Giro d'Italia lead

    Egan Bernal blew away his rivals on the Giro d'Italia as he won the ninth stage with a brutal, gravity-defying effort in the final climb to claim the race's overall lead on Sunday. The 2019 Tour de France champion produced impressive acceleration inside the last km of a gravel road final section to beat Italian Giulio Ciccone and Russian Aleksandr Vlasov, who were second and third respectively seven seconds behind. Belgian prospect Remco Evenepoel, back to competitive racing nine months after sustaining multiple injuries in a crash at the Giro di Lombardia, took fourth place, 10 seconds off the pace.

  • Kershaw fans 11, Dodgers top Miami 9-6 for 3rd straight win

    Clayton Kershaw went six innings and struck out 11 in a reasonably comfortable win for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he was thoroughly disappointed in himself. “Wasn't great today,” the Dodgers' longtime ace said. After fumbling and stumbling through the past 3 1/2 weeks, the Dodgers are emerging from their lengthy spring swoon and looking like defending champions again — raising both their play and their standards back to their usual heights.

  • Want to Give Your New Land Rover Defender Some Grit? These Accessories Will Make It Look Old and Rusted

    Years of use isn't the only way to end up with the weathered SUV of your dreams.

  • LEADING OFF: Major League Baseball nears 20,000 players

    Major League Baseball is full of huge numbers — 4,256 hits by Pete Rose, 511 wins for Cy Young, 2,632 consecutive games played by Cal Ripken Jr. There had been 19,989 players in MLB history going into the weekend, according to baseballreference.com, boosted by Seattle rookies Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert making their debuts Thursday night. First on the alphabetical chart is pitcher David Aardsma, who moved into the top spot ahead of Hank Aaron when he started out in 2004 for San Francisco.

  • Randle leads Knicks past Hornets in OT, tie Atlanta for 4th

    Julius Randle had 33 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds, and led an overtime surge that sent the New York Knicks past the Charlotte Hornets 118-109 on Saturday. Reggie Bullock added 17 points for the Knicks, who improved to 40-31 and moved into a tie with the idle Atlanta Hawks for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Miami Heat, at 39-31, are scheduled to play at Milwaukee on Saturday night, and could create a logjam with a victory heading into the Sunday, the last day of regular season play.

  • Fantasy Baseball Sustainable Streaks: Adolis Garcia has arrived — but is he here to stay?

    Let's analyze some of the hottest and coldest streaks in fantasy baseball, headlined by Rangers sensation Adolis Garcia.

  • No, you shouldn’t shower during a thunderstorm. How to stay safe if lightning strikes

    As storm season lights up the Midwest, here are a few tips to keep you safe when lightning strikes.

  • Stanley Cup playoffs preview: Avalanche begin their high-tempo title march

    Welcome to the wild, wild West. This year pits three juggernauts and a recently-minted Cup winner in what should be the most fun first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • CeeDee Lamb among handful to record 1,000 yards from scrimmage in rookie season since 1990

    A glance back at CeeDee Lamb's impressive rookie year.

  • Coca-Cola is eliminating one of its beverages. Here’s what to know

    This is the beverage giant’s latest cut after announcing last year it was downsizing its portfolio.