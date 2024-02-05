We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

What channel is the 2024 Super Bowl on: How to watch the Chiefs vs. 49ers game live this weekend

Travis Kelce #87 and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers this Super Bowl Sunday. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

It's almost time for Super Bowl Sunday! This weekend the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58. Whether you're tuning in for the Patrick Mahomes-Brock Purdy showdown, the Super Bowl commercials or the Taylor Swift of it all, you may be wondering how to actually watch the Chiefs vs. 49ers NFL championship game. Well don't worry, we've got you covered. Here's everything you need to know about tuning into the 2024 Super Bowl, including what channel the Super Bowl is on, where the 2024 Super Bowl is taking place, Super Bowl kickoff time, who is headlining the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, Super Bowl odds and more.

How to watch the Super Bowl in 2024:

Paramount+ Stream Super Bowl LVIII $5.99/month at Paramount+

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

Location: Allegiant Stadium

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

Mobile: NFL+

When is the Super Bowl?

The 2024 Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.

Super Bowl 2024 kickoff time:

This Sunday's NFL championship game will kick off around 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

What channel is the 2024 Super Bowl on?

Super Bowl LVIII will air on CBS this year, and stream live on Paramount+. There will also be another, unique way to tune into the 2024 Super Bowl: In a slime-centric alternative telecast on Nickelodeon.

Where to stream Super Bowl 58

(Photo: Paramount) Paramount+ Stream Super Bowl LVIII Paramount+ has two tiers available: a $6/month ad-supported tier and a $12 premium tier that’s ad-free and includes Showtime and live access to your local CBS channel. In addition to NFL games on CBS, Paramount+ offers a host of other live sports, hit shows and new and classic movies. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch this week's NFL games on CBS and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days. $5.99/month at Paramount+

Can I watch the 2024 Super Bowl for free?

If you don't want to add another subscription to your list just to watch the Super Bowl this year, you might want to try getting an old-school TV antenna. Just like vintage rabbit ears, a modern-day TV antenna should be able to pick up your local channels like CBS, NBC and Fox (depending on where you live).

Channel Master Flatenna Ultra-Thin Indoor TV Antenna 35 Mile Range - Dual Sided Black or White - CM-4001HDBW Watch football on local channels like CBS, NBC and Fox $29 at Amazon

What channel is CBS on near me?

Not sure how to find CBS in your area? Check out this guide to CBS's local affiliate channels.

Find local CBS

How to watch the Super Bowl on Nickelodeon:

Nickelodeon is included in many live TV streaming packages, including Fubo, Hulu's live TV tier, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV. If you don't already subscribe to one of those, here's how we recommend you get Nickelodeon:

Philo Watch Nickelodeon $0 for 7 days at Philo

How can I watch the Super Bowl on my phone or mobile device?

There are a few options for mobile viewing from your iPhone and iPad or Android devices. You can stream Super Bowl 58 from your phone with an NFL+ account (for $7 per month). Or if you have an existing cable TV subscription, download the CBS Sports mobile app, and you’ll be prompted to sign in using your cable account. Additionally, Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu all have mobile apps.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

The 2024 Super Bowl halftime show will be performed by Usher. The pop star is in the midst of his residence show in Las Vegas, NV — just a short drive from Allegiant Stadium. The day before the Super Bowl, Usher will also release a new album called Coming Home.

Who is performing the national anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl?

Country music star Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl 58, rapper Post Malone will provide his rendition of "America the Beautiful," and R&B artist Andra Day will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at the 2024 championship game.

2024 Super Bowl odds

If you're looking for odds on who will win the Super Bowl in 2024, Yahoo Sports has you covered.

How much are Super Bowl 58 tickets?

As of time of publication, tickets for Super Bowl LVIII start at $6,250 (before fees) on Ticketmaster.

Find tickets

More ways to watch the 2024 Super Bowl:

Fubo TV Watch CBS and Nickelodeon Try free at Fubo

DirecTV Entertainment Watch CBS and Nickelodeon Try free at DirecTV

Sling TV Blue Watch CBS $22.50/first month at Sling

YouTube TV Watch CBS and Nickelodeon $62.99/first 3 months at YouTube