What about Dray? Warriors go Looney Tunes to take 2-0 lead over Mavericks

SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors weren’t about to go out without a fight.

After the Dallas Mavericks took a 19-point lead in the first half fueled by a resurgence from Luka Doncic, the Warriors methodically marched back. Golden State took its first lead of the game with 11:42 to go and hung on for a 126-117 win in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Friday night at Chase Center.

The Warriors have a 2-0 series lead as the series shifts to Dallas for Games 3 and 4. Golden State is 14-1 when holding a 2-0 series lead under head coach Steve Kerr. Its only loss was the 2016 NBA Finals to Cleveland.

Draymond Green earned a technical in the first half and flirted with a second multiple times, then drew his fifth personal foul with 6:01 left in the third quarter. He had a lengthy stint on the bench, and Kevon Looney made the most of his minutes in relief.

Looney scored a career-high 21 points to go along with 12 rebounds. The Warriors went on a 34-15 run with Green on the bench and Looney in the game. Green returned, but eventually fouled out of the game with six points, six boards and five assists.

Stephen Curry again led the Warriors with 32 points, but the Warriors’ role players did their part and stepped up when needed.

Jordan Poole continued his breakout postseason, pouring in 23 points off the bench. For the game, the team shot 50% from distance and 56.1% from the field. The Warriors had their best shooting quarter of the season in the final period (15 of 19).

Doncic, who reportedly was ill after Game 1, came out with a vengeance. He scored 24 of his 42 points in the first half, but his efforts weren’t enough to keep the Mavericks in it. He was banged up in Game 1, wearing a scrape down his face from incidental contact with Andrew Wiggins, nursing a nagging shoulder injury and battling through an illness between games.

The Dallas backcourt was the only bright spot with Jalen Brunson chipping in with 31 points.

Game 3 is 9 p.m. ET Sunday (TNT).