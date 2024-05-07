Wharton 'not thinking' about Euro 2024

[Getty Images]

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton put in another excellent display in Monday's 4-0 win over Manchester United.

The 20-year-old has been a key part of the Eagles' five-match unbeaten run and many are calling for the England Under-21 international to be included in Gareth Southgate's squad this summer for the European Championship in Germany.

"I don’t really think about that too much," Wharton said. "The only time it’s on my mind is when I’m getting asked about it.

"It’s obviously great to be mentioned within that. It’s not at the front of my mind. I’m just taking each day as it comes trying to get better. If it happens, it happens. It’d be great, obviously. But at the same time, I’m not expecting anything.

"I’m just enjoying my football at Palace. We’ve still two got two games left before the Euros or the summer and I’m looking at them first. If I get the call-up, wow, fantastic. If not, [I’ll be] recovering somewhere and then get ready to go again.

"When you’re winning a game, it’s always a lot better than when you’re losing or drawing. It just builds the confidence throughout. You can enjoy the game and express yourself a bit more."

Manager Oliver Glasner called the January signing "extraordinary" before the match with United, but Wharton insists he can do more.

"I’m never really satisfied with my performances," Wharton added.

"Even if I have a good game, I always remember the things I could have done better. That’s just how I’ve always looked at games – even coming through the youth groups.

“You’re never perfect and I want to try to be perfect. I’m still only young and have got a lot to work on."