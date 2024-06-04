Wharton 'a joy to play with' - Eze

[Getty Images]

Adam Wharton's impressive England debut has drawn praise from his manager, pundits and team-mates alike.

The Crystal Palace midfielder - who only joined the Eagles from Championship Blackburn during the January transfer window - played the last half an hour in the 3-0 friendly win over Bosnia-Herzegovina at St James' Park.

England manager Gareth Southgate told BBC Radio 5 Live: "He played as he's trained, he receives well, he's very composed, he plays forward.

"That sounds simple but it's not a simple thing to do. He plays a lot of one-touch football, he sees a picture when the ball arrives to him. He's had a really good few days with us."

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman added: "It's the fact he played with such confidence in such a crucial area of the pitch.

"It's so vital somebody plays the ball to our attackers as quickly as possible and giving them the ball in those dangerous pockets. I think one of the reasons Eberechi Eze has looked so good for Crystal Palace this season is because Wharton has been getting him the ball a lot sooner.

"If you've got someone who isn't just thinking about keeping the ball and buying the extra pass, they're actually thinking about the plan, they can see the vision, they're playing it round the corner to get it into those players, we're going to be a lot more effective in that final third."

Three of Wharton's team-mates are also in Southgate's provisional Euro 2024 squad. Eberechi Eze made his first England start on Monday and was full of praise for Wharton, adding: "He's an incredible player to play with.

"Playing with him at Palace, I've got used to seeing the way he plays and understanding him. He's very calm, composed, and a joy to play with.

"For someone so young, he's very mature and very wise. When you speak to him, it feels like you're speaking to someone older than you, that's the type of person he is. He's an incredible player."

