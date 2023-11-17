Whale Perfects 'Every Trick in the Book' With Spectacular Breaching

A “real wild child” of a whale put on an incredible show for one lucky drone photographer off Western Australia recently, breaching time and time again, and even creating a rainbow with on big splash.

Scott Baxter was flying his drone over Gracetown Beach when he caught the gentle giant in action. His spectacular footage shows the whale pulling a near-360-degree twist as it climbs out of the water.

Baxter said that the whale managed to perfect “nearly every trick in the book”. Credit: Scott Baxter via Storyful