Whale calf escapes entanglement

Aug. 9—Whale watchers aboard Cape Ann Whale Watch's Hurricane II got a whale watch of a lifetime on Sunday when the boat, its crew and passengers helped monitor — and possibly save — a humpback calf entangled in lobster gear.

And more potentially good news: the new breakaway vertical lines Massachusetts lobstermen must use to help mitigate entanglements appears to have worked, fraying and snapping before the whale could get critically entangled.

The incident occurred at the very start of the Hurricane II's 8:30 a.m. trip, when Capt. John Karvelas heard a radio report of a whale possibly entangled in fishing gear near Thacher Island.

As the Hurricane II steamed into the southern end of Jeffreys Ledge, the crew encountered the calf, estimated to be about 6 months old, about 9 1/2 miles outside the entrance to Gloucester Harbor.

"You could see the gear draped around its left pectoral fin," Karvelas said Sunday after the Hurricane II had returned to its dock adjacent to Rose's boat yard on Main Street. "We had already been in contact with the Center for Coastal Studies and we immediately updated them with the location of the whale and its condition."

The crew of the Hurricane II actually were familiar with the humpback calf, having encountered it and its mother, Jabiru, several times this summer. They had seen the calf Saturday and it was gear-free, Karvelas said.

They also knew that Sunday marked the second time in its short life that the calf had gotten entangled in gear.

"The first time it was really wrapped up tight and could have died," said Jamie McWilliams, the naturalist aboard the Hurricane II. "The first thing we did today was get an ID on the whale and then try to figure out how the gear and rope were configured on it."

The Center for Coastal Studies dispatched one of its boats from Provincetown. Back on the southern end of Jeffreys, Karvelas put the Hurricane II in neutral and engaged in a little baby sitting.

As the vessel slowly drifted in the water, the whale began to swim around it, coming very close at times, giving the passengers and crew a clear view of the entanglement.

"It was acting a little erratic, thrashing around a little bit as it circled us," McWilliams said.

After about a half hour, Karvelas decided to resume the trip. He didn't venture far and posted one of the crew as a lookout, with instructions to never take eyes off the whale.

A short time later, Karvelas piloted the Hurricane II back to within about 70 yards of the whale. Jabiru had joined her baby.

"You could tell she was very concerned," said passenger Dave Doherty of Woburn, a twice- or thrice-weekly regular on the Hurricane II and an unabashed fan of whales. "She was making these sounds, like trumpet blows, and she never lost sight of the calf. Every now and then she'd come in and rub her body against the calf just to let it know she was still there."

The whale calf continued to circle the Hurricane II.

"I almost felt like she knew we were going to help," McWilliams said.

On one revolution, the humpback calf came especially close to the port side, near the stern, and then dove under the boat. When it appeared again on the starboard side, the gear was gone.

"Somehow, as it dove under water, it shed the gear," Karvelas said.

The crew managed to recover the gear from near the rudder. The rope had frayed and appeared to have broken near the bottom of the weakened portion.

"Maybe it was using the rudder to try to scrape it off," McWilliams said.

The reaction, among crew and passengers alike, was euphoric.

"There was this incredible sense of emotion and relief," Doherty said. "Everybody was clapping and high-fiving each other. Some were crying."

"The crowd went wild," McWilliams said. "The passengers were so great, so understanding. I had one tell me this was a life-changing experience for her. It's not every day that you can walk away knowing that you helped save a whale's life."

NOAA Fisheries staffers and an officer of the Massachusetts Environmental Police arrived at the dock and took possession of the gear. They declined to identify the lobsterman who owns it.

NOAA Fisheries staffer Colleen Coogan said the next step is to have the gear analyzed by the agency's gear team to confirm whether the breakaway rope performed as designed.

Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT