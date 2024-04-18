WGN Radio’s Joe Brand on the Blackhawks Season, Luke Richardson and Top Draft Prospects

WGN Radio’s Joe Brand joined Josh from the Las Vegas airport Wednesday to discuss the Blackhawks season ahead of their final game Thursday night in LA.

They talked about the encouraging play of some of the young players not named Bedard. Joe also talked about what he found to be one of the most impressive things about Bedard during his rookie season.

Josh and Joe also talked about the possibility of another very high pick for the Hawks in the NHL Draft. Joe thinks the Hawks should potentially go defense if they are picking second and can’t pick Macklin Celebrini.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.