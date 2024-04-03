WGI President Dawn Burlew reflects on first months in role

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads native Dawn Burlew is off to a special start at Watkins Glen International.

In December, Burlew was named the new President of Watkins Glen International after longtime leader Michael Printup retired from the role. Printup had served in the position for 15 seasons starting in 2009. Burlew became the first-ever female leader in track history.

With opening weekend coming this weekend at the track, 18 Sports had the opportunity to speak with Burlew in studio discussing her first few months on the job. It’s a dream position for Burlew, who used to attend racing events at the track as a fan growing up in the region.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better transition, the team they’re super,” Burlew said. “They’re very confident in what they do, and they just want to produce the great events that they we have planned for this year.”

Burlew, a 1982 grad at Horseheads, brings a wealth of experience from Corning Incorporated where she worked for 40 years in efforts to promote economic sustainability in our region of New York and beyond.

For the immediate future, Burlew further states that race fans have so much to look forward to as the track opens for the year.

“The transition couldn’t have been any smoother,” added Burlew. “I’m excited about it, just for the energy in what we have planned. That gives me all of the energy and excitement to keep going.”

Dawn is a proud member of the governing council at the International Motor Racing Research Center in Watkins Glen. Burlew also serves as the vice chairman of the Chemung County Capital Resource Corporation.

Friday, the Opening Weekend Pep Rally starts at 5:30 pm at the track followed by several charitable events in an effort to help local police and fire departments. Below, courtesy of Watkins Glen International, a full schedule of the events that you can be a part of to help usher in the new year.

OPENING WEEKEND

This is Opening Weekend at The Glen, providing fans with the opportunity to drive their own vehicle on the track to benefit the facility’s Racing and Community Enrichment (R.A.C.E.) Foundation. Individuals and car clubs are both welcome to participate in this unique opportunity to experience one of the most historic circuits in the world first-hand.

OPENING WEEKEND HOURS:

SATURDAY: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

SUNDAY: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

OPENING WEEKEND PEP RALLY

Join us on Friday, April 5, as we kick off the 2024 season with our annual Community Pep Rally!

This unique event will be held at the exclusive Jack Daniels Club, overlooking the track and the rolling hills of the Finger Lakes Region. This is a great opportunity to meet the team at WGI and mingle with fellow chamber members, community leaders, and the public. There will be a short program followed by pace car rides around the track led by driver, Andy Jankowiak. A second-generation racer from Tonawanda, NY, Andy Jankowiak competes in the ARCA Menards Series for KLAS Motorsports. Andy Jankowiak is a regular winner on the Race of Champions Modified Tour and in the Indoor Auto Racing Championship Series, where he won back-to-back titles in Atlantic City, the series crown jewel event, also winning the 2020 series championship. Drive with a real racer! Light refreshments will be available as well as a bar for your enjoyment. Listen to live music as well!

**Admission is $10 for Watkins Glen Area Chamber members, $20 for guests and the community. Please note, the bar only accepts credit cards.

SCHEDULE:

5:00 – 5:30 PM: Registration, socializing, food, live music, and bar opens

5:30 – 6:00 PM: Program

6:00 – 7:00 PM: Pace car rides, socializing, food, live music, and bar

OPENING WEEKEND ACTIVITIES

After your laps, visit the 4 CORNERS PIT STOP! There you will find:

A DJ

$2 Sahlen’s Hot Dogs and light refreshments

Picnic tables to gather and catch-up with friends

Demonstrations from the fire departments and k-9 units (more info coming soon)

A historic art sale of unique pieces throughout WGI and racing history all in one place, for one time only!

Don’t forget to get you WGI Merchandise early by shopping at the Pyramid

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND RULES INCLUDE:

Seatbelts must be worn at all times

Please keep your hands and mobile devices inside the vehicle

Maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you

Maintain the speed as set by the pace car

DO NOT pass another vehicle, especially not the pace car

All participants are required to remain in their personal vehicles

Vehicle MUST be street legal. Motorcycles, rental cars, ATVs, golf carts, and/or large-capacity vehicles (15-passenger vans & buses) will not be permitted to drive the track

Drivers must be 18 years or older and a valid driver’s license & insurance are required upon arrival

Parent/legal guardian must accompany minors in the vehicle

All occupants must remain inside the vehicle at all times, with seatbelts on. Passengers are not permitted in truck beds

TRACK WAIVERS MUST BE SIGNED IN PERSON (WITH PERSONAL WRITING UTENSIL) AT THE EVENT IN THE PRESENCE OF TRACK PERSONNEL

DOWNLOAD ADULT WAIVER DOWNLOAD MINOR WAIVER

OPENING WEEKEND PROCEEDS INFORMATION

Proceeds will be donated to the Montour Fire Department, Beaver Dams Fire Department and Schuyler County K-9 Unit.

Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office K9

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit is composed of two teams run solely on community donations.

Deputy James Spencer & K-9 Elza Deputy Spencer handles K-9 Elza, an 18 month old Shepard trained and certified in narcotics detection, tracking, suspect apprehension and handler protection.

Deputy Andrew Yessman with K-9 Digit Deputy Yessman handles K-9 Digit, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois trained in narcotics detection, tracking, suspect apprehension, and handler protection.



Montour Falls Fire Department

The department serves a community of 4,500 residents in a 25 square mile area. The department maintains a central fire station with two fire engines, one medical rescue unit, a pumper/tanker, one urban interface truck, a mobile breathing air unit, an incident command unit and a chief’s vehicle. The Fire Department consists of 43 volunteers’, a Chief, two assistants, and three staff officers.

Beaver Dams Volunteer Fire Department

The Beaver Dams Fire Dept. provides 52 square miles of fire and emergency medical service protection for the towns of Dix, Catlin, and Orange.

