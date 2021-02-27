WGC-Workday Championship: Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info
The PGA Tour’s West Coast swing has come and gone, with all the attention shifting to South Florida for the first World Golf Championships event of the year.
A field of quite literally the world’s best players is on hand this week at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida, with the top 18 players in the Golfweek/Sagarin Pro Rankings all teeing it up.
After a second round 6-under 66, Brooks Koepka leads by one shot at 11 under. Cameron Smith, Billy Horschel and Collin Morikawa are T-2 at 10 under. Tony Finau, Webb Simpson and Matthew Fitzpatrick are T-5 at 9 under.
Other notable names in the top 20 are Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas who are T-13 at 5 under and Bryson DeChambeau T-20 at 3 under.
Check out Saturday’s tee times, TV and streaming info for the third round of the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship below.
Tee times
Hole 1
Tee Time
Players
7:50 a.m.
Andy Sullivan
7:55 a.m.
Lucas Herbert, Brad Kennedy
8:05 a.m.
Bernd Wiesberger, JC Ritchie
8:15 a.m.
Bubba Watson, Danie van Tonder
8:25 a.m.
Rasmus Hojgaard, Sami Valimaki
8:35 a.m.
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Laurie Canter
8:45 a.m.
Harris English, Tommy Fleetword
8:55 a.m.
David Lipsky, Dustin Johnson
9:05 a.m.
Mackenzie Hughes, Erik van Rooyen
9:15 a.m.
Matt Kuchar, Robert MacIntyre
9:25 a.m.
Carlos Ortiz, Brendon Todd
9:35 a.m.
Brandon Stone, Min Woo Lee
9:55 a.m.
Adam Scott, Victor Perez
10:05 a.m.
Trevor Simsby, Daniel Berger
10:15 a.m.
Justin Rose, Jon Rahm
10:25 a.m.
Xander Schauffele, Thomas Detry
10:35 a.m.
Max Homa, Lee Westwood
10:45 a.m.
Ryan Palmer, Jason Scrivener
10:55 a.m.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tyrrell Hatton
11:05 a.m.
Marc Leishman, Shane Lowry
11:15 a.m.
Sungjae Im, Lanto Griffin
11:25 a.m.
Wade Ormsby, Chan Kim
11:35 a.m.
Kevin Na, Aaron Rai
11:45 a.m.
Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Champ
12:05 p.m.
Yuki Inamori, Sebastian Munoz
12:15 p.m.
Bryson DeChambeau, Will Zalatoris
12:25 p.m.
Jason Day, Sergio Garcia
12:35 p.m.
Gary Woodland, Viktor Hovland
12:45 p.m.
Rory McIlroy, Jason Kokrak
12:55 p.m.
Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas
1:05 p.m.
Abraham Ancer, Hideki Matsuyama
1:15 p.m.
Kevin Kisner, Louis Oosthuizen
1:25 p.m.
Matthew Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed
1:35 p.m.
Tony Finau, Webb Simpson
1:45 p.m.
Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa
1:55 p.m.
Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith
TV, radio information
Saturday, Feb. 27
TV
Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 12-2:30 p.m.
NBC (Stream on CBS All Access): 2:30-6 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
Twitter: 8-9:15 a.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 28
TV
Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 12-2:30 p.m.
NBC (Stream on CBS All Access): 2:30-7 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 12:15-7 p.m.
Twitter: 8-9:15 a.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
