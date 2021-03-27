WGC Match Play: Who reached the Final Four (and how did they get there)?

AUSTIN, Texas — Those hoping this was the year the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play would produce two semifinal matches between top seeds were likely disappointed with Saturday’s results — but the day held plenty of excitement.

The Final Four includes all seeds of 30 or higher as we head into Sunday’s final day of action at Austin Country Club.

Among the big names eliminated on Saturday were Jordan Spieth — who had a chance to take a late lead in his Round-of-16 match, but failed to take advantage — Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia and Bubba Watson.

That leaves just four, all of whom will play a pair of matches on Sunday. Here’s a look at those still standing and how they got to the final day.

Matt Kuchar

Matt Kuchar drives from the No. 7 tee during a Round of 16 match against Jordan Spieth at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (Photo: David J. Phillip/Associated Press)

Seed: 52

How he got here: Kuchar battled with Jordan Spieth in his early match and used a birdie on the 18th hole to earn the victory in what was a tight contest throughout. In the afternoon, Kuchar and Brian Harman (54) had a good match, but Kuchar went 3 up on No. 13 with a birdie and then matched Harman's birdie on No. 17 to close it out. Quote: "Listen, anybody that's in this field is a great player. But you know when the guys have gotten out of the pool play, you know they're playing really strong, really solid golf, and you know it's going to take really high-quality golf to keep advancing. To beat Jordan this morning, I don't think I led until the 18th hole. And then Brian is just one of those cagey bulldogs, a lot like Kevin Kisner earlier in the week, that it was going to take a great performance by me and thankfully I had another strong afternoon." Up next: Scottie Scheffler in the semifinals.

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler and Ian Poulter watch Scheffler's drive from the No. 6 tee during a Round of 16 match at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (Photo: David J. Phillip/Associated Press)

Seed: 30

How he got here: Birdies, and plenty of 'em. In fact, Scheffler had 15 birdies in 31 holes played on Saturday. He looked comfortable in rolling past Ian Poulter in the early match, 5 and 4, and then posting three birdies in the first five holes to get a big lead on third-seeded Jon Rahm. Although Rahm inched closer with a birdie on No. 15, Scheffler — who played at nearby University of Texas — closed things out on No. 17 with a birdie of his own. Quote (on expected windy conditions for Sunday): "I mean, I think I would rate myself as a pretty good wind player. I definitely played in some conditions around this course and I think it's going to be a different direction tomorrow, I think it's going to be a north wind and so a gusty north wind around this course is something these guys may not have seen and I think I'll have the upper hand with a little bit of experience and looking forward to the challenge as well." Up next: Matt Kuchar in the semifinals.

Victor Perez

Victor Perez tees off on No. 10 during the fourth day of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club. (Photo: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports)

Seed: 31

How he got here: Perez posted birdies on three of the first four holes against Robert MacIntyre in his early match and coasted to a comfortable victory, 5 and 4. In the afternoon, the Frenchman got down after the first hole to Sergio Garcia, but then stormed back with another string of birdies — this time three in five holes — to gain control. Quote (on playing against Sergio): "I was fortunate enough that he took me a little bit under his wing, which when I first got over here last year when golf restarted in June, I play some practice rounds with him at Colonial and RBC and some of those tournaments where he made me feel a little bit more comfortable over here. I think for me coming over I have some people that I know, but not much and it was actually really nice of him to allow me to get comfortable on this stage on the PGA Tour and so I think, yeah, in a sense I was pretty much it was a little bit lucky that it was him, it will be somebody else tomorrow." Up next: Billy Horschel in the semifinals.

Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel tees off on No. 10 during the fourth day of the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at Austin Country Club. Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Seed: 32

How he got here: Horschel never trailed against Kevin Streelman in the Round-of-16 match, putting up birdies on each of the opening two holes before rolling to a win. Things got more interesting in the afternoon match, however, as Horschel needed a big birdie on No. 17 to even things up with Tommy Fleetwood, then salvaged par on the 18th to force a playoff. While Horschel's drive on the opening playoff hole found the fairway, Fleetwood opened the door by pulling his drive out of bounds. Quote: "I played really well this morning. I made six birdies and then no bogeys. Played decent this afternoon. I made two bogeys with two bad 3-putts, which doesn't usually happen for me. So other than that it was a good round of golf. The swing got a little loose toward the end there and sort of struggled on a couple shots that I shouldn't have an issue with. But I was able to grind it out, bear down a little bit, and hit a good shot into 17 when I needed to and make a putt. So, yeah, today's a really good day, a successful day. And I came into the match with Tommy feeling like it's been a successful week, played good against Streelman. I knew I was playing another tough opponent in Tommy and I felt like whatever happened, happened, I was going to be happy, fine with it." Up next: Victor Perez in the semifinals.

