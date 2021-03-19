WGC Match Play field set: Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott among those declining

The 64-player field for next week's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is set.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson headlines the bracket, which begins Wednesday at Austin Country Club for the first of three days of group play. The Round of 16 and quarterfinals will be held Saturday with the semifinals and final on Sunday.

The 16 groups, each highlighted by one of the top 16 players in the world, will be filled out on Monday. The draw can be seen live on the PGA Tour's digital platforms at 11 a.m. ET.

The only top-64 players not teeing it up are Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland and Tiger Woods.

This championship was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.