WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Sunday matches, tee times, how to watch

We are down to the final four at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas.

Saturday’s action saw the Round of 16 and then the quarterfinals whittle the field down to four golfers.

First up on Sunday is the semifinals, followed by the third-place match and the final.

Check out the Sunday matches and tee times below, as well as the broadcast, streaming and radio schedule.

Note: All times listed are ET.

Sunday’s semifinals

Time Players 9:05 a.m. Victor Perez (31) vs. Billy Horschel (32) 9:20 a.m. Matt Kuchar (52) vs. Scottie Scheffler (30)

Following the semifinal matches will be the third-place match and the final.

How to watch

Sunday, March 28

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

NBC: 3-7 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

