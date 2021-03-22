WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Wednesday matches, tee times, how to watch

Breaking News:

Who’s ready for some match play?

A bracket quite literally packed with the world’s best players is set for this week’s World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.

In fact, 64 of the top 69 players on the Official World Golf Ranking are competing this week, including the top 12 in the Golfweek/Sagarin ranking. A grand total of $10.25 million will be paid out over the week, with the winner taking home a cool $1.82 million.

Check out the Wednesday matches and tee times below, as well as the full broadcast, streaming and radio schedule for the week in Austin. All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.

Match Play: Weather | How to make Wednesday worth watching

Wednesday matches, tee times

Time

Players

10:30 a.m.

No. 11 Rory McIlroy vs. No. 60 Ian Poulter (Group 11)

10:41 a.m.

No. 25 Cameron Smith vs. No. 46 Lanto Griffin (Group 11)

10:52 a.m.

No. 6 Xander Schauffele vs. No. 57 Andy Sullivan (Group 6)

11:03 a.m.

No. 30 Scottie Scheffler vs. No. 44 Jason Day (Group 6)

11:14 a.m.

No. 14 Daniel Berger vs. No. 62 Erik van Rooyen (Group 14)

11:25 a.m.

No. 19 Harris English vs. No. 47 Brendon Todd (Group 14)

11:36 a.m.

No. 3 Jon Rahm vs. No. 56 Sebastián Muñoz (Group 3)

11:47 a.m.

No. 24 Ryan Palmer vs. No. 38 Shane Lowry (Group 3)

11:58 a.m.

No. 10 Patrick Cantlay vs. No. 54 Brian Harman (Group 10)

12:09 p.m.

No. 23 Hideki Matsuyama vs. No. 42 Carlos Ortiz (Group 10)

12:20 p.m.

No. 7 Patrick Reed vs. No. 55 Bubba Watson (Group 7)

12:31 p.m.

No. 26 Joaquin Niemann vs. No. 33 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Group 7)

12:42 p.m.

No. 15 Matt Fitzpatrick vs. No. 49 Jordan Spieth (Group 15)

12:53 p.m.

No. 20 Matthew Wolff vs. No. 37 Corey Conners (Group 15)

1:04 p.m.

No. 2 Justin Thomas vs. No. 52 Matt Kuchar (Group 2)

1:15 p.m.

No. 22 Louis Oosthuizen vs. No. 34 Kevin Kisner (Group 2)

1:26 p.m.

No. 12 Tony Finau vs. No. 64 Dylan Frittelli (Group 12)

1:37 p.m.

No. 29 Jason Kokrak vs. No. 40 Will Zalatoris (Group 12)

1:48 p.m.

No. 5 Bryson DeChambeau vs. No. 48 Antoine Rozner (Group 5)

1:59 p.m.

No. 21 Tommy Fleetwood vs. No. 45 Si Woo Kim (Group 5)

2:10 p.m.

No. 13 Viktor Hovland vs. No. 53 Kevin Streelman (Group 13)

2:21 p.m.

No. 27 Abraham Ancer vs. No. 43 Bernd Wiesberger (Group 13)

2:32 p.m.

No. 4 Collin Morikawa vs. No. 63 J.T. Poston (Group 4)

2:43 p.m.

No. 32 Billy Horschel vs. No. 35 Max Homa (Group 4)

2:54 p.m.

No. 9 Webb Simpson vs. No. 59 Talor Gooch (Group 9)

3:05 p.m.

No. 17 Paul Casey vs. No. 48 Mackenzie Hughes (Group 9)

3:16 p.m.

No. 8 Tyrrell Hatton vs. No. 51 Matt Wallace (Group 8)

3:27 p.m.

No. 18 Lee Westwood vs. No. 39 Sergio Garcia (Group 8)

3:38 p.m.

No. 16 Sungjae Im vs. No. 50 Russell Henley (Group 16)

3:49 p.m.

No. 31 Victor Perez vs. No. 36 Marc Leishman (Group 16)

4 p.m.

No. 1 Dustin Johnson vs. No. 61 Adam Long (Group 1)

4:11 p.m.

No. 28 Kevin Na vs. No. 41 Robert MacIntyre (Group 1)

Format

The field of 64 players has been split into 16 groups of four players. Players play everyone within their group in match play Wednesday-Friday and earn one point for a win and half of a point for a tie. The player with the most points in each group moves on to the knockout rounds. The group tiebreaker is sudden death stroke play.

The round of 16 and quarterfinal matches are then played on Saturday, followed by the semifinal, third-place and final matches on Sunday.

How to watch

Wednesday, March 24

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 2-8 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 10:15 a.m.-8 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 2-8 p.m.

Thursday, March 25

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 2-8 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 10:15 a.m.-8 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 2-8 p.m.

Friday, March 26

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 2-8 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 10:15 a.m.-8 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 2-8 p.m.

Saturday, March 27

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
NBC: 2-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, March 28

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
NBC: 3-7 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

