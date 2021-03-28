WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play payout: From the champ to those with no wins

Billy Horschel defeated Scottie Scheffler to win the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, with Matt Kuchar knocking off Victor Perez in the consolation match.

Here's how the prize money was distributed from Austin Country Club:

1. Billy Horschel, $1,820,000

2. Scottie Scheffler, $1,150,000

3. Matt Kuchar, $740,000

4. Victor Perez, $600,000

Quarterfinals (T-5)

Tommy Fleetwood, $337,000

Sergio Garcia, $337,000

Jon Rahm, $337,000

Brian Harman, $337,000

Round of 16 (T-9)

Dylan Frittelli, $189,000

Kevin Streelman, $189,000

Mackenzie Hughes, $189,000

Robert MacIntyre, $189,000

Ian Poulter, $189,000

Erik von Rooyen, $189,000

Bubba Watson, $189,000

Jordan Spieth, $189,000

GROUP PLAY (place and pay determined by points earned)

17th (2.5 points)

Ryan Palmer, $144,000

T-18 (2 points)

Kevin Kisner, $113,700

Max Homa, $113,700

Antoine Rozner, $113,700

Xander Schauffele, $113,700

Joaquin Niemann, $113,700

Lee Westwood, $113,700

Patrick Cantlay, $113,700

Abraham Ancer, $113,700

Daniel Berger, $113,700

Matt Fitzpatrick, $113,700

T-28 (1.5 points)

Dustin Johnson, $75,000

Adam Long, $75,000

J.T. Poston, $75,000

Patrick Reed, $75,000

Matt Wallace, $75,000

Webb Simpson, $75,000

Paul Casey, $75,000

Rory McIlroy, $75,000

Cameron Smith, $75,000

Tony Finau, $75,000

Will Zalatoris, $75,000

Matthew Wolff, $75,000

Marc Leishman, $75,000

Russell Henley, $75,000

T-42 (1 point)

Kevin Na, $47,571.43

Justin Thomas, $47,571.43

Shane Lowry, $47,571.43

Bryson DeChambeau, $47,571.43

Jason Day, $47,571.43

Andy Sullivan, $47,571.42

Carlos Ortiz, $47,571.43

Hideki Matsuyama, $47,571.43

Jason Kokrak, $47,571.43

Bernd Wiesberger, $47,571.43

Viktor Hovland, $47,571.43

Harris English, $47,571.43

Brendon Todd, $47,571.42

Sungjae Im, $47,571.43

T-56 (0.5 points)

Collin Morikawa, $38,000

Si Woo Kim, $38,000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $38,000

Tyrrell Hatton, $38,000

Talor Gooch, $38,000

T-61 (0 points)

Louis Oosthuizen, $35,750

Sebastian Munoz, $35,750

Lanto Griffin, $35,750

Corey Conners, $35,750