WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play payout: From the champ to those with no wins
Billy Horschel defeated Scottie Scheffler to win the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, with Matt Kuchar knocking off Victor Perez in the consolation match.
Here's how the prize money was distributed from Austin Country Club:
1. Billy Horschel, $1,820,000
2. Scottie Scheffler, $1,150,000
3. Matt Kuchar, $740,000
4. Victor Perez, $600,000
Quarterfinals (T-5)
Tommy Fleetwood, $337,000
Sergio Garcia, $337,000
Jon Rahm, $337,000
Brian Harman, $337,000
Round of 16 (T-9)
Dylan Frittelli, $189,000
Kevin Streelman, $189,000
Mackenzie Hughes, $189,000
Robert MacIntyre, $189,000
Ian Poulter, $189,000
Erik von Rooyen, $189,000
Bubba Watson, $189,000
Jordan Spieth, $189,000
GROUP PLAY (place and pay determined by points earned)
17th (2.5 points)
Ryan Palmer, $144,000
T-18 (2 points)
Kevin Kisner, $113,700
Max Homa, $113,700
Antoine Rozner, $113,700
Xander Schauffele, $113,700
Joaquin Niemann, $113,700
Lee Westwood, $113,700
Patrick Cantlay, $113,700
Abraham Ancer, $113,700
Daniel Berger, $113,700
Matt Fitzpatrick, $113,700
T-28 (1.5 points)
Dustin Johnson, $75,000
Adam Long, $75,000
J.T. Poston, $75,000
Patrick Reed, $75,000
Matt Wallace, $75,000
Webb Simpson, $75,000
Paul Casey, $75,000
Rory McIlroy, $75,000
Cameron Smith, $75,000
Tony Finau, $75,000
Will Zalatoris, $75,000
Matthew Wolff, $75,000
Marc Leishman, $75,000
Russell Henley, $75,000
T-42 (1 point)
Kevin Na, $47,571.43
Justin Thomas, $47,571.43
Shane Lowry, $47,571.43
Bryson DeChambeau, $47,571.43
Jason Day, $47,571.43
Andy Sullivan, $47,571.42
Carlos Ortiz, $47,571.43
Hideki Matsuyama, $47,571.43
Jason Kokrak, $47,571.43
Bernd Wiesberger, $47,571.43
Viktor Hovland, $47,571.43
Harris English, $47,571.43
Brendon Todd, $47,571.42
Sungjae Im, $47,571.43
T-56 (0.5 points)
Collin Morikawa, $38,000
Si Woo Kim, $38,000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $38,000
Tyrrell Hatton, $38,000
Talor Gooch, $38,000
T-61 (0 points)
Louis Oosthuizen, $35,750
Sebastian Munoz, $35,750
Lanto Griffin, $35,750
Corey Conners, $35,750