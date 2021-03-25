WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play recaps: Day 2

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Golf Channel Digital
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The bracket is set, and the matches are underway. Here's a look at how the drama unfolded during the second day at Austin Country Club, where all 64 players teed it up in the second of three group-stage matches:

Group 1

Dustin Johnson (1) vs. Robert MacIntyre (41)

Kevin Na (28) vs. Adam Long (61)

Group 2

Kevin Kisner (34) def. Justin Thomas (2), 2 and 1: Thomas, the newly minted Players champion, made it interesting late, as he was 4 down with eight to play but trimmed the deficit to just one hole. But he failed to birdie the par-5 16th and then three-putted from 30 feet on the 17th hole to drop to 0-2 and effectively be eliminated from the competition, even if he’ll have to play Friday. Kisner, meanwhile, improved to 2-0 this week in his title defense and 16-5-1 overall in this event.

Matt Kuchar (52) def. Louis Oosthuizen, 1 up: Kuchar improved to 2-0 this week after winning Nos. 13 and 14 and holding off Oosthiuzen. It’s been a stunning turnaround for Kuchar, who had only two top-10s in the past 13 months but saw promising signs after a week’s worth of work with swing coach Chris O’Connell. That set up a winner-take-all Friday match against Kisner – a rematch of the 2019 final, won by Kisner.

Group 3

Jon Rahm (3) vs. Shane Lowry (38)

Ryan Palmer (24) vs. Sebastian Munoz (56)

Group 4

Max Homa (35) def. Collin Morikawa (4), 2 and 1: Despite a scrappy start to the match, Homa made three birdies in a five-hole span on the back nine to knock off his fellow Cal alum. On 17, Morikawa, one of the best iron players on the planet, pulled his tee shot on the short par 3 and spun his ball back off the left edge and into the penalty area, sealing the match.

J.T. Poston (63) def. Billy Horschel (32), 4 and 2: Poston, the second-lowest seeded player in the field, never trailed in his match despite playing the 16 holes in 1 over par. With 1 ½ points, he’s in the best position in this pod to advance.  

Group 5

Bryson DeChambeau (5) def. Si Woo Kim (45), 2 and 1: Coming back from a surprising Day 1 loss, DeChambeau was wild on Thursday – seven birdies, four bogeys and a double. That volatility was still enough to flip a late deficit to Kim, as he won the 14th with a birdie to tie the match and then rolled from there, winning the match when Kim’s tee shot on 17 found the penalty area.

Tommy Fleetwood (21) def. Antoine Rozner (58), 4 and 3: Rozner, the relative unknown from France who was a late addition to the field, crashed back to reality after his surprising opening victory over DeChambeau. Rozner made five bogeys and Fleetwood was able to cruise to victory even without his best stuff.

Group 6

Xander Schauffele (6) vs. Jason Day (44)

Scottie Scheffler (30) vs. Andy Sullivan (57)

Group 7

Patrick Reed (7) def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (33), 2 and 1: After an opening halve, Reed led from the jump, making birdie on four of the first eight holes and never giving the South African much of a chance. On the back nine, he never led by fewer than two holes.

Joaquin Niemann (26) vs. Bubba Watson (55), tied: Three down with five to play, Watson, the 2018 champion, rallied with three birdies over the closing stretch, including a 7-footer on the last to eke out a half point for the second consecutive day. Niemann bogeyed Nos. 14 and 15 to open the door for Watson. Both players are still alive in poo play but will need help from Reed on Friday.

Group 8

Sergio Garcia (39) def. Tyrrell Hatton (8), 3 and 2: The Spaniard led for all but one hole Thursday, playing his first 13 holes in 4 under par to bury the eighth-ranked player in the world. Garcia put an exclamation point on his victory with a tee shot to 4 feet on the drivable 13th, even though he missed the eagle putt. Through two rounds, Garcia has been one of the most impressive players in the field, ranking second in the strokes gained: tee to green category.

Lee Westwood (18) def. Matt Wallace (51), 5 and 3: In a battle of Englishman, Westwood bounced back and took full advantage of an opponent who woefully struggled on Day 2, with Wallace carding eight bogeys. Not only does Westwood need Garcia to lose his Friday match, but he’ll need to win against Hatton in a matchup pitting likely 2021 Ryder Cuppers.

Group 9

Mackenzie Hughes (48) def. Webb Simpson (9), 4 and 3: Hughes improved to 2-0, never trailing against the top seed in the pod and taking a comfortable lead after winning back-to-back holes to close out the front nine.

Paul Casey (17) def. Talor Gooch (59), 3 and 2: After an early loss, Casey still didn’t have his best stuff on Day 2, playing his first 10 holes in 2 over par, but he was still plenty good enough to oust Gooch, who lost Nos. 11-13 and never recovered. Casey is still alive in the pod, but he needs to win Friday – and get some help from Hughes.

Group 10

Patrick Cantlay (10) def. Carlos Ortiz (42), 1 up: A day after playing the best round of anyone in the field, with six birdies and an eagle, Cantlay stayed hot against Ortiz, racking up seven more birdies against just one bogey. Ortiz held his own, making five birdies, and he had a chance to steal a half point with a 15-footer on the last, but his putt drifted left. Cantlay, now 2-0, is assured of at least a playoff Friday.

Brian Harman (54) def. Hideki Matsuyama (23), 1 up: The hard-luck loser on Day 1, Harman was stellar again against Matsuyama, but he still narrowly escaped with a full point after needing to make a 5-foot birdie putt on the last green. Harman won the 11th after Matsuyama won the water, made a 30-footer for eagle on No. 13 after driving the green and then closed out the match with a stuffed wedge into the home hole. Matsuyama is now 0-2.

Group 11

Rory McIlroy (11) vs. Lanto Griffin (46)

Cameron Smith (25) vs. Ian Poulter (60)

Group 12

Tony Finau (12) vs. Will Zalatoris (40), tied: It was an ugly way to earn a half point for Finau, who was 1 up with two to play but found the penalty area off the tee on the par-3 17th. He still maintained his advantage after Zalatoris made bogey, but he squandered that edge with a drive into the right trees, a wedge that failed to reach the green and then a closing bogey. The uninspiring finish cost Finau, the top seed in the pod, a chance to advance from pool play, with just a half point through two rounds.   

Dylan Frittelli (64) def. Jason Kokrak (29), 3 and 2: The lowest-seeded player in the field, Frittelli improved to 2-0 after a back-nine rally against Kokrak. One down through eight holes and 4 over par for the day, Frittelli made four birdies and an eagle the rest of the way, closing out the match with the 20-footer for eagle on 16.

Group 13

Bernd Wiesberger (43) def. Viktor Hovland (13), 4 and 2: It was yet another rough day for Hovland, the top seed in the pod. A day after making only one birdie in an opening-round loss, Hovland made five bogeys and couldn’t keep pace with Wiesberger. At 0-2, Hovland, a pre-tournament favorite, was effectively eliminated.   

Abe Ancer (27) def. Kevin Streelman (53), 2 and 1: Ancer trailed for only two holes – the first two – on his way to going 2-0 for the week. To secure his place in the knockout round, Ancer can tie his Friday match against the top seed Hovland, who has already been bounced.   

Group 14

Daniel Berger (14) vs. Brendon Todd (47)

Harris English (19) vs. Erik Van Rooyen

Group 15

Matt Fitzpatrick (15) def. Corey Conners (37), 5 and 4: After making just a single birdie during his opening-day loss to Spieth, Fitzpatrick made five birdies in the first 10 holes Thursday to build a big lead against the Canadian, who was effectively eliminated following his second consecutive loss.

Matthew Wolff (20) vs. Jordan Spieth (49), tied: Spieth will be lamenting this one, as he carried a 2-up lead with two to play. That’s when he played left of the flag on the short 17th, pulling his tee shot into the rocks and eventually conceding the hole. Then he failed to carry the false front on the 18th hole, caught too much ball on his pitch shot and walked off with bogey – gifting Wolff the last two holes and a half point, after a match in which Wolff made five bogeys. Both players are still in control of their fate, however, with their 1 ½ points leading the way in the group.

Group 16

Sungjae Im (16) vs. Marc Leishman (36)

Victor Perez (31) vs. Russell Henley (50)

Recommended Stories

  • Justin Thomas crashes out of WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play after second loss

    Thomas lost 3&2 to Matt Kuchar on day one and 2&1 to defending champion Kevin Kisner on Thursday.

  • The Latest: Johnson holds on to win beat Long in Match Play

    Top seed Dustin Johnson closed out a long day at the Dell Technologies Match Play by outlasting Adam Long in 18 holes. Justin Thomas at No. 2 was the only player among the top 4 seeds to lose Wednesday on the first day of group play. Matt Kuchar built a 5-up lead and held on to beat him on the 16th hole.

  • How to watch the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: TV, Live Stream, Tee Times, Players

    The 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship takes place this Thursday, March 25 through Sunday, March 28 at the Corales Golf Club in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. This is the fourth edition of this event as part of the PGA Tour. Additionally, this is one of three events postponed last season due to COVID-19

  • Rory McIlroy sends tee shot into pool, loses at WGC Match Play

    Rory McIlroy found himself quickly taking on water Wednesday morning at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play event in Austin, Texas. The four-time major champion's tee shot on the fifth hole sailed wide left at Austin Country Club, bounded off the cart path and bounced over a fence before resting in a nearby swimming pool. "I got 3 up in that match early," Poulter said, per the Golf Channel.

  • MLB Opening Day 2021: Cubs roster projection with week until opener

    You won't believe which two pitchers win the final spots on this list.

  • Rory McIlroy off to losing start at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

    Ian Poulter claimed a comprehensive victory at Austin Country Club.

  • Source: Sixers trade for point guard George Hill

    The Sixers made a trade Thursday to acquire veteran guard George Hill, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. By Noah Levick

  • NBA betting: MVP race is wide open following injuries to LeBron James, Joel Embiid

    Earlier this month, LeBron James and Joel Embiid were co-favorites to win the NBA MVP, according to odds from BetMGM.

  • Pacers listening to pitches on Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis could be next

    Multiple teams are saying the Indiana Pacers are listening to pitches on Malcolm Brogdon and are monitoring Domantas Sabonis as well.

  • UFC Vegas 22 bonuses: Four knockouts bring home $50,000

    With several to choose from, knockouts ruled the night when the UFC Vegas 22 bonuses were announced on Saturday. There were six knockouts to choose from, so officials opted to forego a Fight of the Night bonus in order to award four Performance of the Night honors. Each bonus winner was paid an additional $50,000 on top of his or her contracted pay. Max Griffin, Adrian Yanez, Grant Dawson, and Bruno Silva all scored $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses for their exceptional work at UFC Vegas 22. UFC Vegas 22 Performance of the Night: Max Griffin Max “Pain” Griffin earned his performance of the night bonus by face-planting Chinese upstart Song Kenan with a vicious one-two combination to secure a highlight reel knockout at 2:20 in the first round of the welterweight co-main event slot. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373483568354238464?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 Performance of the Night: Adrian Yanez Adrian Yanez secured his $50,000 bonus after he dominated former Combate Americas champion Gustavo Lopez. Throughout the entire fight Yanez was patient and walked down Lopez relentlessly, eventually getting the knockout finish 27 seconds into the third round of their bantamweight tilt. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373467670067216385?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 Performance of the Night: Grant Dawson Grant Dawson deservedly took home his bonus in perhaps the most stunning fashion out of any of the bonuses on this card. The 27-year-old knocked out Leonardo Santos with vicious hammerfists with just one second remaining in the third round of the lightweight bout. The young lightweight continues his rapid ascendance in the UFC as extended his win streak to eight. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373447395946721282?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 Performance of the Night: Bruno Silva Bruno Silva earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his stoppage of JP Buys in their flyweight bout. “Bulldog” controlled the fight from the jump, both on the feet and the ground, landing clean shots and dropping Buys with a straight right. That marked the beginning of the end, and with his back against the wall on a two-fight losing streak, Silva delivered and got the finish at 2:56 in the second round. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373424140879859717?s=20 Alexander Volkanovski tests positive for COVID-19, Brian Ortega UFC 260 title fight scrapped

  • AP Source: Toronto guard Norm Powell traded to Blazers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired shooting guard Norm Powell in a trade with the Toronto Raptors, a person with knowledge of the deal said Thursday. In exchange, the Blazers have sent Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood to the Raptors. Powell, 27, is averaging a career-best 19.6 points per game this season and is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc.

  • Blake Griffin makes debut with Nets, throws down first dunk since 2019

    "It felt good to get that out of the way and move on."

  • Ultimate Cy Young draft: Which pitchers will dominate MLB in 2021?

    It's the pinnacle of a set-it-and-forget-it fantasy draft. The Yahoo Sports staff tries to pick the 2021 Cy Young winners.

  • Rockets approach dubious NBA history with 20th straight loss

    There's hope on the schedule in the form of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

  • Yuzuru Hanyu leads Nathan Chen at figure skating worlds

    Yuzuru Hanyu outscored Nathan Chen in the world figure skating championships short program, looking to beat the American for the first time in three years.

  • West Virginia forward Matthews enters transfer portal

    West Virginia junior Emmitt Matthews became the second Mountaineers basketball player to enter his name into portal.

  • One glaring move 49ers haven’t made this offseason

    The San Francisco 49ers need to either trade for a quarterback or go get one in the NFL draft.

  • Report: Rockets trade Victor Oladipo to Heat for Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk

    Victor Oladipo is headed to Miami.

  • NBA trade deadline: Projected rotation for Nuggets with Aaron Gordon

    After earning a spot in the 2020 Western Conference Finals, the Denver Nuggets made a huge splash during the 2021 NBA trade deadline.

  • NBA trade deadline tracker: Victor Oladipo to Heat; Kyle Lowry staying with Raptors

    The NBA trade deadline had a flurry of moves, including Victor Oladipo reportedly headed to the Miami Heat and Aaron Gordon to the Denver Nuggets.