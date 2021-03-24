WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play recaps: Day 1

The bracket is set, and the matches are underway. Here's a look at how the drama unfolded during the opening day at Austin Country Club, where all 64 players teed it up in the first of three group-stage matches:

Group 1

Dustin Johnson (1) vs. Adam Long (61):

Kevin Na (28) vs. Robert MacIntyre (41):

Group 2

Justin Thomas (2) vs. Matt Kuchar (52):

Louis Oosthuizen (22) vs. Kevin Kisner (34):



Group 3

Jon Rahm (3) vs. Sebastian Munoz (56):

Ryan Palmer (24) vs. Shane Lowry (38):

Group 4

Collin Morikawa (4) vs. J.T. Poston (63):

Billy Horschel (32) vs. Max Homa (35):

Group 5

Bryson DeChambeau (5) vs. Antoine Rozner (58):

Tommy Fleetwood (21) vs. Si Woo Kim (45):

Group 6

Xander Schauffele (6) vs. Andy Sullivan (57):

Scottie Scheffler (30) vs. Jason Day (44):

Group 7

Patrick Reed (7) vs. Bubba Watson (55):

Joaquin Niemann (26) vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (33):



Group 8

Tyrrell Hatton (8) vs. Matt Wallace (51)

Lee Westwood (18) vs. Sergio Garcia (39):

Group 9

Webb Simpson (9) vs. Talor Gooch (59)

Paul Casey (17) vs. Mackenzie Hughes (48)

Group 10

Patrick Cantlay (10) vs. Brian Harman (54)

Hideki Matsuyama (23) vs. Carlos Ortiz (42)

Group 11

Ian Poulter (60) def. Rory McIlroy (11), 6 and 5: McIlroy’s recent struggles continued, as the only time he was tied in the match was on the first tee. Though McIlroy cut the deficit to 1 down after a birdie on the eighth hole, Poulter ran off five consecutive won holes (he birdied Nos. 9 and 11 and then eagled 12, despite being 84 yards behind McIlroy) to pour it on, leading to an opening-day rout. McIlroy's day ended by pitching his shot into the water on No. 13.

Cameron Smith (25) def. Lanto Griffin (46), 1 up: Two down with three to play, Smith won the 16th hole with a birdie, took advantage of Griffin’s wayward tee shot on the short 17th and then won the 18th with a par after Griffin butchered three consecutive shots from inside 30 yards. Smith’s three straight holes won (the first time he’d led since the sixth hole) gave him the W.

Group 12

Tony Finau (12) vs. Dylan Frittelli (64)

Jason Kokrak (29) vs. Will Zalatoris (40)

Group 13

Viktor Hovland (13) vs. Kevin Streelman (53)

Abraham Ancer (27) vs. Bernd Wiesberger (43)

Group 14

Daniel Berger (14) def. Erik Van Rooyen (62), 6 and 4: Despite withdrawing from two of his past four events because of a lingering rib issue, Berger showed no ill effects on Wednesday, making five birdies on the front nine to open up a sizable advantage. Berger entered the week with a 1-8 record in this event.

Harris English (19) vs. Brendon Todd (47)

Group 15

Matt Fitzpatrick (15) vs. Jordan Spieth (49)

Matthew Wolff (20) vs. Corey Conners (37)

Group 16

Sungjae Im (16) vs. Russell Henley (50)

Victor Perez (31) vs. Marc Leishman (36)