WGC-Dell Match Play: Tee times, TV schedule, stats
Print out your brackets and grab a Sharpie, it's time for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Here is everything you need to know. Click here for full-field tee times.
How to watch:
Wednesday, group play: Golf Channel, 2-8 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/wgcstream
Thursday, group play: Golf Channel, 2-8 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/wgcstream
Friday, group play: Golf Channel, 2-8 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/wgcstream
Saturday, Round of 16: Golf Channel, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/wgcstream
Saturday, quarterfinals: NBC, 2-6 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/wgcstream
Sunday, semifinals: Golf Channel, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/wgcstream
Sunday, final: NBC, 3-7 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/wgcstream
PGA Tour Live schedule (Click here to watch)
Wednesday, featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-8 p.m. ET
10:42 a.m.: DeChambeau vs. Knox
11:15 a.m.: Poulter vs. Kisner
1:27 p.m.: Mickelson vs. Stenson
2 p.m.: Woods vs. Wise
Thursday, featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-8 p.m. ET
11:04 a.m.: Watson vs. Horschel
11:15 a.m.: Spieth vs. Na
12:32 p.m.: Woods vs. Snedeker
Friday, featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-8 p.m. ET
TBD
Saturday, featured groups: 9:45 a.m.-2 p.m. ET
TBD
Purse: $10.25 million ($1.845 million to winner)
Course: Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas (Par 71, 7,108 yards)
Defending champion: Bubba Watson defeated Kevin Kisner, 7 and 6, in the final
Miscellaneous notes:
This championship is being held at Austin Country Club for the fourth consecutive year.
This is the fifth consecutive year that the 64-player field will be divided into 16 four-player groups and compete in a round-robin format Wednesday-Friday.
In the round-robin format, each player will play three 18-hole matches (there will be no extra holes in group play), with one point for a win and a half-point for a halved match. At the end of group play, the player in each group with the most points advances to single-elimination match play (any ties for that spot will be settled by a hole-by-hole playoff).
The field includes 61 of the top 64 in the current Official World Golf Ranking. Rickie Fowler and Adam Scott elected not to compete.
Bubba Watson is the defending champion. Only one player has won back-to-back WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play titles: Tiger Woods (2003-04). The defending champion has made it into the quarterfinals five times: Woods (’04 won), Ogilvy (’07 runner-up), Stenson (’08 semifinals), Mahan (’13 runner-up) and McIlroy (’16 semifinals).