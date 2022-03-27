WGC-Dell Match Play payout: From champ Scheffler to those who didn't win a match

Scottie Scheffler defeated Kevin Kisner in the finals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play to win for the third time in less than two months on the PGA Tour. He also became No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Here's how the prize money was distributed from Austin Country Club:

1. Scottie Scheffler, $2,100,000

2. Kevin Kisner, $1,320,000

3. Corey Conners, $852,000

4. Dustin Johnson, $685,000

Quarterfinals (T-5):

Seamus Power, $386,000

Brooks Koepka, $386,000

Will Zalatoris, $386,000

Abraham Ancer, $386,000

Round of 16 (T-9):

Billy Horschel, $220,000

Tyrrell Hatton, $220,000

Richard Bland, $220,000

Jon Rahm, $220,000

Adam Scott, $220,000

Kevin Na, $220,000

Takumi Kanaya, $220,000

Collin Morikawa, $220,000

GROUP PLAY (place and pay determined by points earned)

17th (2.5 points)

Maverick McNealy, $164,000

Matches and scoring from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship

T-18 (2 points)

Si Woo Kim, $133,875

Mackenzie Hughes, $133,875

Matt Fitzpatrick, $133,875

Harold Varner III, $133,875

Lucas Herbert, $133,875

Alex Noren, $133,875

Viktor Hovland, $133,875

Talor Gooch, $133,875

T-26 (1.5 points)

Patrick Cantlay, $97,111.11

Keith Mitchell, $97,111.11

Patrick Reed, $97,111.11

Sebastián Muñoz, $97,111.11

Justin Rose, $97,111.11

Bubba Watson, $97,111.11

Thomas Pieters, $97,111.11

Min Woo Lee, $97,111.11

Sergio Garcia, $97,111.11

T-35 (1 point)

Sungjae Im, $58,239.12

Lee Westwood, $58,239.12

Cameron Young, $58,239.12

Jordan Spieth, $58,239.12

Daniel Berger, $58,239.12

Max Homa, $58,239.12

Shane Lowry, $58,239.12

Robert MacIntyre, $58,239.12

Cameron Tringale, $58,239.12

Sepp Straka, $58,239.12

Louis Oosthuizen, $58,239.12

Justin Thomas, $58,239.12

Marc Leishman, $58,239.12

Ian Poulter, $58,239.12

Tommy Fleetwood, $58,239.12

Luke List, $58,239.12

Xander Schauffele, $58,239.12

Tony Finau, $58,239.12

Joaquin Niemann, $58,239.12

Webb Simpson, $58,239.12

Jason Kokrak, $58,239.12

T-56 (1 point)

Brian Harman, $58,239.12

Keegan Bradley, $58,239.12

T-58 (.5 points)

Bryson DeChambeau, $42,750

Story continues

Tom Hoge, $42,750

T-60 (0 points)

Matthew Wolff, $41,000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $41,000

Erik van Rooyen, $41,000

Russell Henley, $41,000

Paul Casey, $41,000