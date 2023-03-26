WGC-Dell Match Play payout: What Sam Burns, Cam Young and the rest earned

Sam Burns routed Cam Young in the finals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, earning his fifth career PGA Tour title and $3.5 million.

Here's how the prize money was distributed from Austin Country Club, with players who did not qualify for the knockout stage being paid based on how many points they earned in pool play.

Winner – Sam Burns, $3.5 million

Runner-up – Cameron Young, $2.2 million

3rd – Rory McIlroy, $1,420,000

4th – Scottie Scheffler, $1,145,000

T-5 (quarterfinals) – Mackenzie Hughes, Jason Day, Xander Schauffele, Kurt Kitayama, $645,000

T-9 (Round of 16) – Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, J.T. Poston, J.J. Spaun, Andrew Putnam, Billy Horschel, Lucas Herbert, $365,000

T-17 (2 points) – Rickie Fowler, Brian Harman, Cam Davis, Ryan Fox, Si Woo Kim, Tony Finau, Adrian Meronk, Taylor Montgomery, Russell Henley, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, $219,909

T-28 (1.5 points) – Davis Riley, Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa, $166,000

T-31 (1 point) – Tom Kim, Jon Rahm, Scott Stallings, Nick Taylor, Hideki Matsuyama, Kevin Kisner, Justin Suh, Aaron Wise, Harris English, Viktor Hovland, Victor Perez, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala, Min Woo Lee, Jordan Spieth, Shane Lowry, Seamus Power, Adam Scott, Adam Hadwin, Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson, $113,761

T-52 (0.5 points) – Alex Noren, Keith Mitchell, Denny McCarthy, Chris Kirk, Adam Svensson, Tommy Fleetwood, Maverick McNealy, $74,857

T-59 (0 points) – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, K.H. Lee, Tom Hoge, Will Zalatoris, Tyrrell Hatton, Sepp Straka, $67,500