Defensive end Chase Young tore his ACL on Sunday, so the Washington Football Team will be placing him on injured reserve in the near future.

It looks like Daniel Wise will be part of the plan for filling out the defensive line in his absence. Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports that Washington is signing Wise to the active roster off of their practice squad.

Wise signed with Dallas after going undrafted out of Kansas in 2019 and spent the year on their practice squad. He was briefly on Arizona’s practice squad and signed with Washington early this year. He was called up for their Week Three loss to the Bills and played 11 defensive snaps.

Montez Sweat is already on injured reserve, so there will be a lot of snaps to go to players like Wise, Casey Toohill, and James Smith-Williams in the coming weeks.

WFT signing Daniel Wise off their practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk