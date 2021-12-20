WFT down 7 assistants due to COVID-19, Jennifer King to become 2nd female gameday coach in NFL history

The Washington Football Team got two extra days to get players back from the reserve/COVID-19 list for their game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but they're continuing to lose members of their staff to the COVID protocols.

Washington announced on Monday afternoon that seven assistant coaches will be absent from Tuesday's rescheduled game against the Eagles due to COVID-19 protocols.

Defensive line coach Sam Mills

Wide receivers coach Drew Terrell

Running backs coach Randy Jordan

Defensive backs coach Chris Harris

Assistant defensive backs/nickel coach Brent Vieselmeyer

Defensive quality control coach Vincent Rivera

Defensive coaching intern Christian Garcia

In the announcement, Washington named the staff members who will be replacing the coaches on gameday. Of particular note is assistant running backs coach Jennifer King, who will be replacing Randy Jordan. King is one of a growing handful of women working as assistant coaches in the NFL, and on Tuesday she'll become just the second woman in NFL history to be a position coach during a regular-season game.

The first was Callie Brownson, who was also a gameday replacement for a position coach. Brownson, the chief of staff for the Cleveland Browns, stepped in for Drew Petzing in Nov. 2020 when he was absent due to the birth of his child. Brownson filled in for absent coaches two more times during the 2020 season: she replaced wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea in Week 17 due to COVID-19 protocols, and again stepped in for Petzing in the Browns' wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, also due to COVID-19 protocols.