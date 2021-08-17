WFT camp notes: A lesser-known receiver continues to make strides

Hailey: A lesser-known wideout continues to make strides for WFT originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

This far into training camp, you start to look for who's moving up in the lineup and who's either stationary or, even worse, regressing. And during Tuesday's Washington Football Team practice, one wideout was given a chance — albeit a brief one — to work with the starters, which felt like an important step in his development.

Dax Milne, the club's seventh-round choice out of BYU, checked into the huddle with the first-stringers as they were nearing the conclusion of the session. Again, it's not like Milne was opposite of Terry McLaurin throughout the morning, but still, it was a notable development.

Also notable was the praise that Ron Rivera gave Milne when the coach held his daily press conference.

"He's ahead of where a lot of young guys would be at this time," Rivera told reporters.

In his preseason debut and first taste of the NFL overall last week, Milne caught two passes for 16 yards in New England and also returned a punt for 19 yards. Between that encouraging beginning and Milne's cameo with the main guys on Tuesday, he's certainly making a push to stick with the Burgundy and Gold into September.

