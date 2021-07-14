WFT Burning Questions: Can Taylor Heinicke actually push Ryan Fitzpatrick?

WFT Burning Questions: Can Heinicke actually push Fitzpatrick? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

* With training camp just around the corner, NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux takes a look at one burning question for each position group on Washington's roster. First up: quarterback.

Can Taylor Heinicke actually push Ryan Fitzpatrick for Washington's QB1 gig?

When the Washington Football Team signed quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on the first day of free agency to a one-year, $10 million contract, the 16-year veteran immediately jumped to the top of the team's QB depth chart.

However, after a strong minicamp performance from playoff hero Taylor Heinicke, head coach Ron Rivera left the door open for a competition in training camp.

"I just feel that going into this knowing we have a proven guy [Fitzpatrick] that has the ability to lead us, but again, we have a guy in Taylor that shows us he can do it," Rivera said in June. "They are going to compete, they are going to push, and I'm looking forward to it."

So, that begs the question: can Heinicke actually push Fitzpatrick for the starting job?

Although Fitzpatrick has the 28-year-old Heinicke beat when it comes to experience, where the latter has the edge is in his athleticism. In Washington's playoff loss to the Buccaneers, Heinicke showed his ability to use his legs to extend plays. His diving touchdown was a play Washington fans will never forget.

While Fitzpatrick isn't nearly as much of a statue the way Tom Brady is or how Peyton Manning was, he isn't close to as agile and athletic as Heinicke. That's just the simple truth. For an offense that would benefit from having a mobile quarterback, Heinicke has the edge in that department.

Additionally, there's another trait Heinicke has that Fitzpatrick doesn't: upside. It's no secret that Washington is still in search for a franchise quarterback. At just 28 years old, Heinicke has several years of football ahead of him, should he prove he can continue to play the position effectively. Even if Fitzpatrick were to play well, the likelihood he's still playing football in three years is unlikely.

Let's be clear: Fitzpatrick is certainly an upgrade over the carousel Washington had at the position a season ago. But, if the team thinks he's also the long-term answer at quarterback, they're in for a rude awakening.

In order for Heinicke to truly have a chance at unsettling Fitzpatrick from the QB1 gig, he must first receive reps with the first-team offense. During minicamp and OTAs, Fitzpatrick worked exclusively with the 1s, with Heinicke commanding the second unit.

The reality is that while Rivera says there will be a competition, there is no actual competition until both players receive time with the first-team offense.

What Heinicke has to his advantage is that there are three preseason games on the docket this year. Last year, there were none due to the pandemic, which prevented Rivera from having the true competition he wanted between Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen. This year, the head coach will get three games to see what he has in all of his signal-callers.

Heinicke also must prove to Washington's coaching staff that he can stay healthy. The quarterback has been forced to leave both of his professional starts due to injury. It's cliche, but the best ability is availability in the NFL. If Heinicke can't stay healthy, there will be no competition at all.

This offseason, Heinicke hit the gym hard. He gained 15 pounds of muscle, hoping to strengthen his frame to be able to absorb bigger hits yet stay in the game. He'll get the chance to test it out for the first time come August 12 for Washington's first preseason game.

In all likelihood, Fitzpatrick will be Washington's starting QB Week 1. But should he struggle, and should Heinicke continue to show out in training camp and the preseason, fans could quickly start to beg for Rivera to make the switch.