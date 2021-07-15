WFT Burning Questions: Are Chase Young, Montez Sweat the NFL's top pass-rush duo?

WFT Burning Questions: Are Young, Sweat NFL's top pass-rush duo? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

* With training camp just around the corner, NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux takes a look at one burning question for each position group on Washington's roster. Next up: defensive line.

Will Chase Young and Montez Sweat be the NFL's best pass rush duo?

It's no secret that the strength of the Washington Football Team is its defensive front. That's what happens when you draft four straight defensive linemen in the first round and all of them pan out.

Besides having a franchise quarterback, arguably the most important position on the field is edge rusher. Elite edge defenders have the ability to disrupt a game in a way few other positions can.

In Washington, the Football Team has arguably two borderline elite pass rushers in Chase Young and Montez Sweat. With the pair entering their second and third years, respectively, the 2021 season provides a great opportunity to prove themselves as the NFL's best pass-rush duo.

But, will they be able to do it?

Based on last year's performance, there's no reason to think they can't. In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, Sweat and Young were already the NFL's best pass rush duo in 2020.

Last year, Young finished the season with an 87.1 PFF grade, the fifth-best at his position. Sweat, who led Washington in sacks last fall, finished the season as the 11th highest-graded edge rusher. He was also a force in the run game, grading out as the third-best run defender at the position.

No other teammates at the position, per PFF, had a better season than Young and Sweat.

The craziest part about Washington's young defensive ends is that neither player has scratched the surface of his potential. In fact, neither Sweat nor Young has reached double-digit sacks in a season yet.

From Khalil Mack to Joey Bosa to T.J. Watt, there are plenty of examples of young edge defenders making significant leaps from Year 1 to Year 2. Young, who was already one of the best at his position as a rookie last fall, only finished the season with 7.5 sacks. He could easily double that in 2020.

As for Sweat, a breakout for Young should only lead to more one-on-one matchups on the opposite side of the field. Sweat is far too talented for offenses to try to block him with just one defender. If Young gets all the attention, Sweat will certainly make opponents pay for it.

There are few teams across the NFL with two talented edge rushers like Washington.

One could argue the Arizona Cardinals could compete, considering Chandler Jones and J.J. Watt have statistically been two of the best pass rushers in the NFL over the past decade. But health has been an issue for both players recently and how Watt exactly fits in Arizona's defense is questionable.

The duo Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney in Cleveland could rival Washington, too, but Clowney will need to return to his early Houston Texans' form to have the same impact both Young and Sweat are expected to have. Garrett is a flat out stud, but this argument is about pass rush duos, not individual talent.

The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a solid pass rush duo in Shaquill Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul. Both excelled during the playoff run, too. However, JPP struggled in the run game in 2020 and, per PFF, was not even considered a top-30 edge defender last season. Both Young and Sweat graded out several spots higher than Barrett, too, who ranked 22nd at his position.

Perhaps the two players who could truly challenge Washington's for the best pass rush partnership in the NFL are in San Francisco -- Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead. Bosa was a Defensive Player of the Year candidate as a rookie in 2019. Should he return to that form post-ACL injury he will be a nightmare to defend. Armstead is also one of the most underrated defenders in the league elite both in the run game and pressuring the quarterback.

However, all four of those pairs have far more question marks than Washington's. If all goes well for the Burgundy and Gold, it wouldn't be a surprise to anyone to see both Sweat and Young finish with a sack number in the mid-teens.

On paper, between youth and overall talent, Washington has the best pass-rush duo in the NFL. Now, it's up to Young and Sweat to back that up.