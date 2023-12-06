WFISD stays in-house with head football coaching hires at new schools

The first dominoes in constructing the new coaching staffs at Memorial and Legacy high schools fell Wednesday.

Wichita Falls ISD announced two in-house hires to lead the football programs and serve as campus athletic coordinators at each school.

Current Rider coach Marc Bindel will be Memorial’s first head football coach, while current Hirschi coach Lawrence Johnson will fill the same role at Legacy.

It has been assumed Bindel and Johnson would earn these assignments, particularly after Grant Freeman was promoted from Wichita Falls High head football coach to Wichita Falls ISD athletic director.

“Both of them have proven their ability to build and sustain and grow a winning and positive culture,” Freeman said. “I learned a long time ago that if you have people in-house that are capable and proven leaders it’s the best decision to put them in positions of leadership.”

Bindel has spent 15 seasons at Rider, including the past 10 as head football coach. Rider went 83-46 and never missed the postseason during his tenure, making state semifinal appearances in 2018 and 2020. He led the Raiders to the first district title since 2008 this season.

Johnson finished his second season as the Huskies’ head coach, having previously spent a year as their defensive coordinator under Antonio Wiley in 2019. Johnson started his head coaching career at Class 2A Slaton, going 6-14, before becoming the Huskies’ leading man in 2022.

He has a career record of 21-21, including a 15-7 record at Hirschi.

With Bindel and Johnson in place, the coaching staffs at Memorial and Legacy should start to fill out quickly, although their initial decisions on who will join them at their respective program may not be made until January.

“The next step is to continue on in this process at both campuses, to get both guys the support they need to build their coaching staffs,” Freeman said. “I think we’re ready to start moving forward with additional hires, but going back to our original timeline, that probably happens after the Christmas break, but there isn’t any date set in stone.”

