WFAN’s Evan Roberts reflects on 30 years of Mets fandom in book discussion

marc malusis
NEW YORK (PIX11) – On NY SportsNation Nightly, Figgy and Moose are joined by WFAN radio host Evan Roberts to discuss his new book “My Mets Bible: Scoring 30 Years of Baseball Fandom.”

Evan discusses some of the greatest games he’s ever scored as a Mets fan, plus the crew discusses the red-hot Mets and the Grimace phenomenon in the Mets fandom.

