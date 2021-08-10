WeWork rival IWG 'cautiously optimistic' on second half as H1 loss widens

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

(Reuters) - IWG Plc on Tuesday said it was looking forward to the second half with "cautious optimism" as a resurgence in coronavirus cases and the return of strict curbs in some markets threaten to derail the office rental firm's recovery.

The UK-listed owner of the Spaces and Regus brands said loss before tax from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30 came in at 183.4 million pounds ($253.95 million), compared with a loss of 176.2 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7222 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

