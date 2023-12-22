'We've been very efficient.' Purdue basketball's offense hits historic run of points

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue basketball has proven by now its offense can beat teams in a variety of ways.

Before you say, yeah, but it was just Jacksonville that the No. 1-ranked Boilermakers walloped 100-57 on Thursday night at Mackey Arena, note that it's the sixth straight game the Boilermakers have scored at least 87 points.

Those other five games included Northwestern, Iowa, Alabama and Arizona along with Texas Southern.

For the record, Purdue had never scored 87 or more points that many games in a row in its history. The Boilers have scored as many on two other occasions this season as well.

This is the third time Purdue has had a chance to hit 100 this season and when Carson Barrett's no-look pass found Will Berg for a dunk with 44 seconds left, it was the first time the Boilermakers hit the century mark since beating Nicholls State 104-90 on Dec. 29, 2021.

Ironically, it was Berg who passed on a wide open dunk earlier this season to run the clock out with the team sitting at 98 points.

Purdue entered Thursday night ranked second in the country in offensive efficiency, seventh in 3-point percentage and 25th in effective field goal percentage.

It's also important to know the Boilermakers entered that game with the toughest strength of schedule.

"We've been a very efficient offensive team for awhile now with different types of teams," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "Once you get established, your main players, other guys have a great role definition."

Against Jacksonville, Purdue had 25 assists on 35 made field goals, none prettier than Barrett's to Berg to put a cap on the game that leads into Christmas.

Berg's dunk was Purdue's 13th of the game and 11 of Purdue's 19 made shots in the second half were dunks.

Four players — Zach Edey, Lance Jones, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Myles Colvin — scored in double figures. Kaufman-Renn took advantage of Jacksonville's attempts to take away Edey with a season-high 15, his third double-digit points total this year.

"It's really just kind of taking what the defensive gives you," Kaufman-Renn said. "I don't think I've specifically had bad offensive games. I think we're just so dominant as an offensive team. You know, just take what the defense gives you."

The Purdue Boilermakers bench reacts to a play during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Jacksonville Dolphins, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 100-57.

Take what the defense gives you.

It's a simple concept, but Purdue has bought in to the we greater than me.

The Boilermakers have six different players who've scored at least 24 points in a game in their career. And all of them have checked their ego and that goes beyond those six of Mason Gillis, Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith, Kaufman-Renn, Edey and Jones.

"We just love each other," Jones said. "It's as simple as that. We love being around each other on and off the court. And when you build those kinds of bonds in a short amount of time, you know the team is able to take it to a different level."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue basketball's run of offense enters program history books