We've seen three Alabama football QBs. Here's why the starter vs. Ole Miss should be clear

The auditions for the role of Alabama football's starting quarterback seem to be nearing an end. Callbacks are next.

That's the message coach Nick Saban sent after the 17-3 win over USF on Saturday in Tampa when he discussed the quarterbacks, unprompted.

"We're going to evaluate the quarterbacks who played today and evaluate Jalen Milroe in terms of how he played and decide this week who gives us the best opportunity to be successful as an offensive team, and that's the way we will go," Saban said.

After Saturday, each of the non-freshman quarterbacks on the roster have had their shot to lead the offense. Alabama should have a pretty good idea of what each one can do. Now, the Crimson Tide needs to move toward picking a guy who can lead it, starting with SEC play next Saturday against Ole Miss (2:30 p.m. CT, CBS) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

There's no time to waste thinking about Alabama not having impeccable quarterback play. The Crimson Tide needs to work with what it has and go from there.

Who's the best option to be Alabama's quarterback? Let's examine both quantitative and qualitative data for each quarterback.

What he's done: Buchner got his chance to start against South Florida after transferring from Notre Dame. He finished 5 of 14 (36%) for 34 yards and no interceptions. He was removed before the end of the first half. Against Middle Tennessee in relief of Milroe, Buchner completed 3 of 5 for 27 yards and ran for a 9-yard score.

What we've seen: He put together a lackluster performance. The offense barely moved the ball against the Bulls with him at quarterback, and his accuracy as a passer was not always there. There was no real energy to the offense while he was leading. Buchner didn't throw too many risky passes, but he didn't do much to assert he should be the guy moving forward.

What he's done: Simpson entered the USF game late in the first half and finished 5 of 9 passing (55.6%) for 73 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He did run for a score on a quarterback sneak to seal the win. Simpson's best play \might have been when he completed a 45-yard pass to tight end CJ Dippre off play-action in the second half. Simpson's only other appearance came late against Middle Tennessee when he completed one pass for 5 yards and rushed for a score as well.

What we've seen: Simpson didn't have as uninspiring of a performance as Buchner, but Simpson didn't exactly have the offense humming much of the time either. Simpson didn't make mistakes, though, and that helped the offense remain steady to eventually use the running game to outlast the Bulls. Simpson also wasn't helped by the blocking up front that frequently allowed him to be sacked or pressured.

Jalen Milroe

What he's done: Milroe has completed 27 of 45 attempts (60%) for 449 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions. He has also ran for two scores to give him seven total on the year with 3.5 per game. Against Texas, he completed 14 of 27 passes for 255 yards with two scores and two picks while being sacked five times.

What we've seen: Milroe plays an exciting brand of football. Big plays are in the fabric of his game because of the arm he has and the athleticism he possesses. He throws a lethal deep ball, but his intermediate throws have room for improvement. Milroe can make, and has made, mistakes, which his turnovers have demonstrated. But he has also shown that he rallies from them. Against Texas A&M in 2022, all of his turnovers came in the first half. After his turnovers against Texas, Milroe kept fighting with both of his touchdown passes coming in the second half. He might make Alabama fans hold their breath, but he's resilient. Plus, he's always got the potential to make a big play.

Who should start for Alabama football at quarterback vs. Ole Miss?

The answer is the one who didn't play Saturday: Milroe.

Sure, Milroe has room to grow in how he diagnoses defenses and his passing overall. But notice how little energy and edge the offense played with in Tampa. It looked zapped, like it needed the lightning that was in the area in the first half to strike it to get anything going. The Crimson Tide needed a game-changing player to wake up the offense.

He was there Saturday. Milroe was just on the sideline.

