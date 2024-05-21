'We've punched above our weight & now an interesting summer awaits'

[BBC]

And so, yet another score draw against Kilmarnock on Saturday closed the curtains on a very successful first season back in the Premiership for Dundee.

I doubt any fan would have thought we would be challenging for a European place with just a few games remaining. In fact, I suspect most thought we would be fighting to evade the relegation play-off.

We punched well above our weight, which may also have been help by how badly a few clubs with vastly bigger budgets performed, but it doesn't take away from the top-six achievement we claimed over six more established top-flight teams.

Unfortunately, we hit a ceiling to as how far we could go, but I see this as a glass ceiling and one the whole club will be looking to shatter next season.

The board have announced an extraordinary general meeting to convert £9m of losses into shares and potentially see up to £4m invested into the club.

The owners of Burnley, ALK, are involved in the club now and this scenario looks like their way of helping us out by gaining shares along the way.

It all makes for a very interesting summer for Dundee. One that I hope that sees us improving on areas that need improving and, for once in my life, Dundee building on the feelgood factor that surrounds the club.

Until next season, Mon The Dee!

Daniel Smith can be found at Up Wi' The Bonnets