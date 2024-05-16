'We've been preparing for this for years' - Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says "you have to very brave" when pushing your own ideas as a manager.

The Spaniard became the Gunners head coach in December 2019, having been part of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City backroom staff since 2016 following his retirement from playing.

Despite some early difficulties, Arteta has turned the side into Premier League title challengers and won the FA Cup during his four-and-a-half years in charge.

Speaking to Spanish football journalist Guillem Ballague in an exclusive BBC interview, the 42-year-old said: "You have to reflect very much on what you want to do. This is not poetry or ideology or because you want to impress somebody, it's because you really feel it. Even when you have to wait, you have to find a way to do [what you want].

"You have to find the people who are going to help you to do it because by yourself you're not going to do it. When you do that, you have to be determined and you have to start the journey and that journey may be left or right, or up or down, but you have to get there.

"I think you have to be very brave because if you don't really feel it and if you don't do what you really feel, how the hell are you going to transmit it [to your team]."

For the second campaign in a row, the north London side have pushed holders Manchester City close in the Premier League title race.

While it is not in their own hands, Arteta's side could still win their first league trophy in 20 years on Sunday if results go their way.

"We've been preparing for this for years I think now," he said. "You want to prepare for this today or tomorrow or Friday [and] it's not gonna work. We've been preparing for this for many months and a lot of people are contributing so much to be living these kind of things right now.

"I will have to do it like we have always done it - in a really determined way. Understanding why it has taken us all the way to here and making sure that we are so convinced that we are ready to make the next step. With that belief, I think anything can happen."

Listen to the full interview on BBC Sounds