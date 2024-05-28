'We've made Kilmarnock relevant again' - McInnes

Derek McInnes says his Kilmarnock side's stellar campaign has earned acknowledgement and respect from outside the club.

The Rugby Park side will jet off for European football in July after a fourth-placed finish earned a spot in the Europa League second qualifying round.

After fending off relegation the year prior, McInnes reflected on a dream season with pride.

"We can all look back with a real satisfaction that we've served up a far better effort than we did last season," he told club media.

"It's our job to provide real highlights for the fans, I think a lot of games will live long in the memory.

"I think we've made Kilmarnock relevant again. There's been a real acknowledgement from everybody - even outwith Kilmarnock - that we've had a really strong campaign.

"From a manager's point of view, it's everything I've wanted the season to be. The team is everything I want my team to be."