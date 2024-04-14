'We've let the fans and club down' - Fish

Hibs defender Will Fish issued an apology to the club's supporters after Saturday's 1-1 draw away at Motherwell consigned them to a bottom-half league finish.

Shane Blaney's stoppage-time strike cancelled out Myziane Maolida's penalty to deny Hibs the three points they needed to go above Dundee, and Fish says it simply wasn't good enough.

"It's obviously really tough to take right now," he said. "The boys are devastated and we want to apologise to the fans first and foremost.

"We've let them down. We've let the club down. So now it's going to take some time to digest, it's a cruel game.

"We're all disappointed to be in the bottom six, and this club should never, never be there. It's down to us and we take responsibility for that.

"It's something that we have to take on the chin and try and make the best out of a bad situation."

Pressure has mounted on manager Nick Montgomery in recent weeks, but Fish believes Hibs will come good if the Englishman is given time.

"That's something that's never crossed anyone's minds," Fish said, when asked about the manager's position. "I think Nick is going to be a really good manager for this football club, and the good times will come.

"Hopefully he gets a summer window out the way and then next season is a fresh start. The coaching staff he's got behind him are really good. Hopefully he stays with us and progresses to next season with his ideas."