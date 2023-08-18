What we've learned about Oklahoma State football as Cowboys' preseason camp hits midpoint

STILLWATER — Roughly halfway through preseason camp, the Oklahoma State football team is answering some of its important questions, though a few still linger.

And others will carry into the season, particularly in regard to the defense and new coordinator Bryan Nardo.

But for now, let’s take a look at what has been revealed over the last two weeks.

Not nearing end to Oklahoma State quarterback competition

Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman throws a pass during practice in Stillwater on Aug. 2.

While outsiders wait to hear transfer Alan Bowman declared the king of the quarterback room, it hasn’t happened yet. Mike Gundy continues to praise all three contenders, Bowman, Garret Rangel and his son, Gunnar Gundy.

The coach will speak to the media only once more before the Sept. 2 season opener against Central Arkansas, and it’s possible he takes everyone for a trip down memory lane. In 2019, the last time he had a preseason quarterback competition, Gundy suggested he’d play both Spencer Sanders and Dru Brown in the opener at Oregon State.

Sanders, of course, played virtually every snap until he injured his thumb against Kansas in mid-November.

Will this be the same? Maybe, maybe not. But even if Bowman wins the job, getting extra work for the backups isn’t a terrible idea right now. Bowman has never played more than nine games in a college season. So there’s a good chance Rangel or Gundy could have to take some meaningful snaps at some point.

Oklahoma State defense showing talent

Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo during an OSU spring football practice in Stillwater, Okla., Monday, April 17, 2023.

Defensive speed has been one of the hot topics of camp. Athletic ability, lateral speed, depth. All good things.

But one major question can’t be answered in August. How well do these guys know the new 3-3-5 defense? We won’t know the answer to that until they get on the field. And even then, it might be October before they really get tested.

Gundy has encouraged Nardo to keep the scheme simple right now, so the defenders’ athletic talents can take over. And that theory seems to be working well. There are a lot of veteran guys in key roles on this defense, but their athleticism is going to put them in the best possible position for success.

The defensive line has strong depth, in part because they were recruiting to a four-man line until late January when Nardo was hired. But in the three-man front, they’ve got a mix of guys who can play multiple positions and be impactful.

Linebacker depth, from an experience perspective, isn’t as strong. But Gundy says outside linebacker Xavier Benson has improved more than anyone on the team since January. Justin Wright is a veteran in the middle. Nick Martin is a fresh face pushing for playing time behind him. And Collin Oliver is one of the most dynamic athletes on the team, even though he’s getting his first taste of an outside linebacker position.

Safety might be the deepest position on the team, and the cornerbacks have shown group-wide improvement since the end of last season.

Cowboys reloaded at receiver

Oklahoma State's Blaine Green gets ready to run a passing route during a drill during an Oklahoma State University football practice in Stillwater, Okla., Wednesday, Aug., 2, 2023.

The position that lost the most depth from last year to the transfer portal was receiver, where three of the top five yardage-producers departed. But the depth chart suggests the new group is ready to fill the void.

Of course, leading receiver Brennan Presley is back in the slot. And Blaine Green, who was third on the team in yardage two years ago, is healthy once again. Jaden Bray and Talyn Shettron both are healthy, too. Rashod Owens is a veteran who, like Green, is slimming down after moving to tight end last season.

De’Zhaun Stribling was the leading receiver at Washington State last year and looks like the prototypical wideout offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn is drawn to.

Redshirt freshman Mason Gilkey continues to make strides and the true freshman group of Camron Heard, Tykie Andrews and Jalen Pope have all popped at times.

No, this group hasn’t proven itself with the numbers last year’s group had. But they’re not far off. The only spot that is hurting a bit is the slot behind Presley. Green and Owens can both play there, and the true freshmen fit that mold as well. But the loss of Arland Bruce IV, who is tied up in the gambling investigation from his time at Iowa, plucked a contributing piece out of the mix.

